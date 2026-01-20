In the high-stakes arena of American politics, few narratives capture the public's attention like a mixture of joy and speculation. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, have once again shifted the national gaze toward their private life with a surprising social media update.

The second couple announced that they are expecting another child this summer. The announcement serves as a pivotal moment for the couple, who have been rumoured to be struggling with their marriage in the past months.

'Our Family Is Growing'

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, the Vice President took to Instagram to share that Usha is expecting their fourth child, a boy, due in late July. Usha also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share great news about their family.

'We're very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!' she wrote.

The post included an announcement from the office of the Vice President announcing that Usha is expecting their fourth child, a baby boy. The family is expected to welcome the new addition in late July.

According to VP Vance, his wife and their baby 'are doing well.' They also thanked the military doctors who look after their family and the staff members who assist them so they can continue with their obligations to the country.

The couple, who met at Yale Law School and married in 2014, are already parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4. At 40 years old, Usha Vance is set to become the first vice-presidential spouse to give birth whilst her husband is in office.

Her pregnancy marks a historic milestone for the Second Family, highlighting the modern reality of balancing high-profile service with a growing household. The announcement follows a period where the Vances have been increasingly vocal about the importance of family life within their political platform.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

Divorce Rumours Months Before the Pregnancy

Months before the Vances announced their fourth pregnancy, their marriage was hit with divorce rumours. Usha sparked speculations about the state of their relationship after she was spotted in multiple outings sans her wedding ring.

Speculation reached a fever pitch in late 2025 when Usha was photographed without her wedding ring during a public appearance with First Lady Melania Trump at Camp Lejeune. Social media users were quick to dissect the imagery, with some suggesting that she was about to leave her husband.

A spokesperson for the Second Lady eventually addressed the 'ringless' outings, attributing the absence of the band to the practicalities of domestic life.

'She is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,' the representative stated.

The explanation, however, did little to quell the rumours, as the netizens rallied to question their domestic arrangement and the presence of household help. One sarcastically described the explanation as a 'cool story' before questioning how Usha was able to put on her makeup and accessories but 'conveniently' forgot her wedding ring.

'A very weak excuse,' the netizen wrote.

JD Vance Dismisses Split Rumours

In response to the persistent chatter about the state of their marriage, VP JD Vance has remained steadfast, previously dismissing the claims as unfounded and asserting that their relationship is as strong as ever. The Vice President has often described his wife as his 'spirit guide' and the 'most amazing blessing' in his life.

However, he also ignited a separate debate by expressing his hope that Usha, who is Hindu, might eventually convert to his Catholic faith. Vance clarified that he respects her decision and acknowledged her free will to practice her own beliefs.