Curtis Jackson III, known to fans as 50 Cent, recently revealed why he plans to pass down his growing empire to his younger son, Sire Jackson, rather than his eldest son, Marquise Jackson. According to Atlanta Black Star, the hip-hop mogul and TV producer disclosed that he's intent on leaving a substantial legacy for 12-year-old Sire, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy. In contrast, his relationship with Marquise, now 27, whom he shares with ex-partner Shaniqua Tompkins, has been strained for years. Although the decision has garnered criticism, with fans questioning why 50 Cent isn't providing for both sons, Jackson's challenging history with Marquise appears to be a significant factor.

Sire Jackson: The Heir to 50 Cent's Fortune

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, 50 Cent discussed how his career, which spans music, television, and business ventures, has made him "very rich." Though nearing billionaire status, Jackson stressed he's content with his current wealth, saying, "I've reached a point where I don't want anything I don't have." He credits this perspective with allowing him to focus more on his legacy rather than solely on financial growth. To this end, he explained, "What's left of me will be there for [Sire] to run with."

50 Cent is careful not to overwhelm his young son with business responsibilities yet. However, he has introduced Sire to the basics of financial management, noting, "When I can get him away from the video game, that's what I'm talking to him about." As founder of G-Unit Film and Television, Jackson aims to provide Sire with a strong foundation in the family business. The Sire Spirits brand, named after his son, is among the ventures that contribute to Jackson's expanding wealth as he eyes the future for his son's involvement.

Tension with Marquise Jackson

50 Cent's decision not to include Marquise in his estate plans hasn't gone unnoticed. The two have had a troubled relationship, mainly stemming from conflicts with Tompkins, Marquise's mother. Their disagreements have often played out on social media, with Marquise airing his grievances publicly. In a notorious 2018 incident, Marquise shared a photo with Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, a longtime rival of his father, to which 50 Cent reportedly responded harshly, stating that he wouldn't "have a bad day" if both of them "got hit by a bus." This bitter back-and-forth highlights the fractured relationship that has persisted for years.

In interviews, Marquise has reflected on his changing relationship with his father, describing a transition from seeing 50 Cent as a "superhero" during childhood to becoming disillusioned as he grew older. Despite the distance, Marquise launched his rap career in 2017, debuting with a song that alludes to their strained bond, where he raps, "Lost my pops, he's still alive." Reflecting on this dynamic, Marquise has shared that his parents' fallout significantly impacted his perception of his father.

Lessons on Legacy and Giving Back

Despite the personal conflict, 50 Cent has spoken openly about his approach to building a lasting legacy. He views his wealth as a tool for family and philanthropy, stating, "Financially, when you get to that point... you start building a legacy." Jackson's G-Unit Foundation supports various causes, including his newly established G-Unit Studios, one of the world's most extensive Black-owned production facilities.

Jackson also remains highly active in entertainment, producing TV franchises like Power and BMF, and is set to launch the 50 Cent Action channel in partnership with Lionsgate. These projects showcase his business acumen as he brings consistent financial growth to his expanding portfolio. However, he points out that with more wealth comes greater challenges, particularly the scrutiny that often accompanies celebrity fortune.

Jackson's choice to dedicate his wealth to Sire over Marquise has sparked criticism, but the rapper stands firm, focusing on fostering a stable relationship with his younger son.