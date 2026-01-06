Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent has reignited his long-standing feud with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sharing a viral cartoon that mockingly pairs the disgraced rapper with the recently captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, the executive producer of the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, is the primary instigator behind the viral post.

The targets are Sean 'Diddy' Combs, currently serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offences, and Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan leader captured by US forces during 'Operation Absolute Resolve' on 3 January 2026.

The 'trolling' involves a widely shared cartoon depicting both men in prison attire, lamenting that 'they took my oil', a dual jab at Maduro's state resources and the infamous 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized during federal raids on Diddy's properties.

The post went viral on Monday, 5 January 2026, following the dramatic weekend capture and Maduro's immediate flight to New York. The interaction occurred on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), as both high-profile figures are now being held in separate federal facilities within the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area.

50 CENT está dando tremendo chucho en Instagram a #NicolasMaduro

"50 cent" publicó en su una caricatura donde se ve a Diddy peinando a Maduro y diciéndole: "También me quitaron el aceite"

Petróleo/aceite de bebé Maduro está en la misma cárcel que Diddy.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qHzxvnIrsU — ASERE YA (@AsereYaPing) January 6, 2026

The timing of the post coincides with Maduro's arrival at the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn, the same scandal-plagued jail where Diddy was processed and held in a dorm-style room before his sentencing.

While Diddy has since been transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to serve his four-year, two-month term, the proximity of their legal woes has given 50 Cent fresh ammunition for his relentless digital campaign.

Industry analysts suggest that Jackson's 'unfiltered' social media presence continues to serve as a marketing engine for his documentary projects, which seek to deconstruct Diddy's legacy in the court of public opinion.

The 'Oil' Connection and Prison Parody

The central theme of the trolling is a satirical play on words about 'oil.' Maduro, whose presidency was defined by Venezuela's vast petroleum reserves, faces federal charges related to narcoterrorism and cocaine importation.

In contrast, the 'oil' associated with Combs refers to the 'baby oil and lubricant' supplies allegedly discovered at his Beverly Hills and Miami mansions. 50 Cent's decision to link the two, one a fallen music titan and the other a captured world leader, highlights the sheer scale of the media circus surrounding federal prosecutions in 2026.

Public reaction has been a mixture of amusement and disbelief, with memes proliferating across platforms showing AI-generated images of the two sharing a cell. Despite the humorous framing, the reality remains grim; Maduro faces a potential life sentence following his 'not guilty' plea in Manhattan federal court on 5 January, while Combs is currently liquidating assets, including his $61.5 million Beverly Hills estate, to cover mounting legal fees and civil restitution for his victims.

A Rivalry Fuelled by Documentaries

The animosity between 50 Cent and Diddy has transitioned from rap beef to a high-stakes media battle. Following the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix on 2 December 2025, Jackson has positioned himself as a 'voice for the victims.' The documentary, which Diddy's legal team described as a 'shameful hit piece' in a cease-and-desist letter, has broken viewership records, prompting 50 Cent to tease a second instalment for mid-2026.

By linking Combs to a figure like Maduro, Jackson effectively frames the rapper not just as a fallen celebrity but as an international 'villain'. This tactic has proven successful in keeping the Diddy case in the headlines, even as the formal criminal proceedings have concluded.

The 'Maduro meme' serves as a reminder that in the age of the 'attention economy,' 50 Cent remains the undisputed master of using controversy to maintain the momentum of his investigative pursuits.

The Legal Reality Behind the Memes

While the trolling provides entertainment for millions, the underlying legal cases are profoundly serious. Maduro's presence in a New York jail under the watch of the DEA marks a historic shift in US -Venezuela relations, while Combs remains embroiled in dozens of civil suits that could strip him of his remaining wealth.

As 2026 progresses, the 'culture of silence' that once protected the industry's elite has been shattered, mainly due to the persistence of rivals like Jackson. Whether or not the 'Diddler' and Maduro ever actually cross paths in the federal system, their names are now inextricably linked in the digital zeitgeist, a testament to the power of a well-timed, brutal trolling campaign.