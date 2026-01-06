50 Cent has once again inserted himself into a major news moment, this time blending politics, pop culture and personal rivalry. The Queens rapper shared a cartoon on Instagram depicting Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro sharing a prison cell with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In the image, a character resembling Diddy is shown braiding Maduro's hair while remarking, 'They took my oil too,' a pointed reference to the baby oil reportedly seized by federal agents during raids on Combs' properties. The post arrived shortly after Maduro was arrested by US forces and transferred to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

The cartoon struck a chord online, with fans quickly flooding the comments. One user joked that '50 did it before South Park could,' while others focused on the visual absurdity of the scene. Although the caption itself was restrained, urging followers to stay productive and let their enemies 'watch your progress,' the message behind it was unmistakable. The joke landed harder given the real-life overlap, as Maduro is reportedly being held at the same detention facility where Diddy was previously incarcerated before being transferred to a federal prison in New Jersey.

The timing also aligns with 50 Cent's continued commentary on Combs' downfall. In December, he released the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which explores allegations and legal cases surrounding the Bad Boy founder. Even Chelsea Handler, 50 Cent's former partner, recently referenced the saga while hosting the Critics Choice Awards. At this stage, 50 Cent's trolling has become as much a part of his public persona as his music, ensuring his commentary remains impossible to ignore.