A 550-pound black bear has turned a quiet neighbourhood in Altadena, California, into a prolonged wildlife standoff after officials mistakenly removed the wrong animal, leaving the real intruder firmly beneath a private home.

The bear has been living under the house for more than a month, using the crawl space as shelter and moving in and out at will. Video footage shared online showing the 550-pound black bear living beneath the Altadena home captures the animal calmly entering and exiting the property, appearing unbothered by repeated attempts to remove it. For the homeowner, the situation has become increasingly unsettling.

Ken Johnson, 63, said the bear's presence has disrupted daily life and raised serious safety concerns. He told ABC News that the animal makes heavy, rumbling noises beneath the floor, often late at night. As the weeks passed, the damage worsened. The bear reportedly struck a gas line, forcing Johnson to shut off gas service to the home to avoid further risk.

'I thought he'd be long gone by now. It's unnerving,' Johnson said. He added that the longer the bear stays, the more comfortable it appears to be, deepening fears about how the situation will be resolved.

Wildlife Officials Capture the Wrong Bear

After Johnson contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, biologists attempted to intervene. Traps were set, bait was placed, and cameras and lights were installed around the property to monitor the crawl space and surrounding area.

Those efforts led to the capture of a bear. However, officials later confirmed it was not the animal living under Johnson's home. The original bear remained in place, continuing its routine beneath the house. According to ABC News reporting on the failed removal effort, the mistake has left the homeowner weighing legal action against the state agency.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said staff have been in constant communication with Johnson since the bear was first reported entering the unsecured crawl space in November. The agency acknowledged staffing limitations but said biologists have continued working to resolve the situation.

Bear Encounters Common Across California

While the case has drawn attention due to its unusual duration, wildlife officials note that black bear encounters are common throughout California. The state's black bear population is estimated to range between 49,000 and 71,000 animals, with thousands of sightings reported each year. Serious injuries to residents remain rare, though property damage can be significant.

Wildlife experts warn that crawl spaces are particularly attractive to bears seeking shelter. Once inside, they can cause extensive structural damage and create safety hazards involving utilities.

Homeowner Considers Next Steps

As the bear continues to occupy the crawl space, Johnson says stress levels remain high. The constant noise, safety concerns, and lack of resolution have taken a toll, prompting him to consider legal options.

Meanwhile, officials continue searching for a solution that removes the bear safely while protecting both residents and wildlife. For now, the 550 pound black bear remains beneath the Altadena home, turning a routine wildlife call into a high profile example of the challenges posed by urban animal encounters.