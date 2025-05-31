In a case that rocked South Africa last year, six-year-old Joshlin Smith was sold by her mother, with investigators fearing she was used for a healing ritual. When the child vanished from her home in Saldanha Bay, her mother was initially showered with sympathy. What began as a desperate search for a missing child, however, has turned into one of the country's most disturbing criminal trials in recent history—culminating in the life imprisonment of the girl's mother and her co-conspirators. As the grieving community members and investigators continue seeking answers, Joshlin's tragic case exposes the pervasive issue of child kidnappings in South Africa.

Joshlin's Disappearance Captivates The Nation

Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, reported her missing at the Saldanha police station on 20 February 2024. She was wearing a light blue T-shirt and denim shorts. The day before her disappearance, Joshlin had reportedly felt ill and stayed at home with Smith's boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis. When Smith asked Appollis about Joshlin, he revealed he didn't know where she was. Smith asked around the neighbourhood and contacted acquaintances, but Joshlin remained missing.

The police conducted a large-scale search led by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. The entire community took action, participating in searches, offering Smith support and sharing Joshlin's image on social media. However, when eyewitness accounts began circulating, the narrative surrounding the case took a turn no one could have predicted.

A Life Worth Up to £830: A Mother's Chilling Motive

Testimony in the Western Cape High Court revealed a horrifying secret: Smith, Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were drug-dependent and financially desperate, and had decided to sell the small girl. To make matters worse, this had not been an impulsive decision, but rather a disturbing, premeditated act.

Multiple witnesses stated that Smith had spoken of selling her children long before February 2024. In 2023, A local evangelist recalled her saying she'd sell her children for £830.6 (R20,000) each, but would accept as little as £207.6 (R5,000).

Lourentia Lombaard, a state witness who lived nearby, told the court that Smith had admitted she sold Joshlin to a traditional healer, or a 'sangoma.'

'The person who was wanting Joslin wanted her for her eyes and skin,' Lombaard said.

Lombaard believes she witnessed part of the sale. In her testimony, she described seeing Joshlin on 23 February, after being reported missing. Lombaard first saw Smith walking with Appollis and two strangers, and then watched the mother and child get into a white car. This was the last confirmed sighting of the child. Smith later confessed to Lombaard that she knew what had happened to Joshlin and that someone had paid her to keep quiet, but refused to reveal their identity.

Lomboard claims she didn't initially come forward with this information because she 'was scared and nervous of the police', as well as stressed and high. However, she later admitted that Smith offered her money—£41.5 (R1,000)— for her silence, which she didn't pay. Additionally, Lombaard alleges Smith offered van Rhyn £49.8 (R1,200) for his discretion regarding the sale.

Another disturbing testimony came from ​​Joshlin's teacher, who told the court that Smith confided in her that the child was inside a container and on the way to West Africa on a boat.

These revelations stirred further fury amidst the already-irate community, who called for justice outside the courtroom throughout all the proceedings.

The Sentencing of Smith, Appollis And van Rhyn

Due to overwhelming public interest, the trial was moved to a community centre in Saldanha Bay to allow locals to observe the proceedings. All three culprits entered not-guilty pleas, but didn't testify. Horrified community members cheered tearfully as Judge Nathan Erasmus delivered his verdict, sentencing all three of them to life imprisonment, with an additional 10 years each for kidnapping. The judge also ordered their names to be entered in child protection registries to protect other potential victims.

'There is nothing that I can find that is redeeming and deserving of a lesser sentence than the harshest I can impose,' he declared.

Additionally, he ordered that their names be added to the Child Protection Register. Unfortunately, the sentencing did not bring Joshlin's loved ones the closure they deserved.

Remembering Joshlin Through Grief And Heartache

Though finding Joshlin would be the best outcome, her family is not optimistic. Sangoma healing rituals involve removing the sacrifices' body parts while they are still alive, but it is unlikely Joshlin would've survived the ordeal. Despite months of investigation and search efforts extending beyond the country's borders, her body has not been recovered.

Amanda Smith-Daniels, Joshlin's grandmother, addressed her daughter directly, asking, 'How do you sleep [and] live with yourself?'

Smith-Daniels now raises Smith's eldest child, while the youngest lives with their father. Joshlin's father gave a statement after the culprits' conviction, emphasising that this is not a joyful ending for the family.

'I will not be satisfied until I hear my daughter's voice and see her face,' he said. 'I'm not happy because we still don't know where Joshlin is.'

Smith-Daniels echoed this sentiment, stating, 'I don't feel that any sentence they get will bring my grandchild back.'

Joshlin's heartbreaking loss can also be felt at her school, where her teacher describes her as a gentle and tidy student. To honour and remember their friend, Joshline's classmates listen to her favourite gospel song, God Will Work It Out, every morning. In a moving moment, the song was also played in court.

South Africa's Child Kidnapping Crisis

Although undoubtedly shocking, Joshlin's disappearance is not an isolated incident. South Africa records some of the highest crime rates globally, including child kidnappings. In the past year alone, more than 17,000 kidnappings were reported—over 46 kidnappings per day, an 11% rise from the previous year. Senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster highlighted this trend as a growing and concerning phenomenon, stating:

'The number of kidnappings reported to the police has increased by 300% over the past decades. That's dramatic. It increased by 10% just over the past year. While initially it was transnational syndicates demanding ransoms for kidnappings, increasingly it's local groups doing it. It's just local criminals who see that other people are making easy money from this.'

The most terrifying part? These groups target families almost at random.

'It's happening more and more with people who are in the wrong place at the wrong time,' Lancaster added. 'The targets are people who run cash businesses and increasingly middle-class people who look like they have money.'

Joshlin's case has united the nation in a united feeling of grief, outrage and horror. Though the judge has handed down his verdict, it has done little to ease the heartache of those who knew and loved Joshlin. Her disappearance did not just expose a single act of betrayal at the hands of a mother—it underscores a broader societal crisis where vulnerable children can become commodities in the hands of desperate adults. As her family and community mourn, it is crucial for South African authorities to respond effectively and urgently to pressing societal issues like poverty and addiction. Addressing these root causes is essential in safeguarding the nation's children and preventing future tragedies.