Casey Anthony, the woman once accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, is now attempting to reinvent herself as an advocate. In a recent TikTok video, Anthony announced plans to use her notoriety to 'leave a positive mark on the world' by working in the legal field and supporting women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community through her new Substack platform. However, given the infamous circumstances of her 2011 acquittal, public backlash has been swift, with many questioning whether this is genuine activism or a desperate cash grab.

Casey Anthony's Attempt at a 'New Chapter'

In her first TikTok video, captioned 'raw, uncut, unfiltered', Anthony formally introduces herself and outlines her new 'series.'

'I am a legal advocate; I am a researcher,' she claims in the now-viral clip. 'I've been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter. For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony.'

Anthony disables comments on the video, likely anticipating backlash. Instead, she encourages viewers to email her with questions and promotes her Substack as the primary way to engage with her. She argues that her loved ones have been 'targeted and attacked', which has prompted her to 'step up' and use her platform.

'My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people,' she explains. 'To give people tools and resources that they can utilise so they actually know where they can turn to.'

Despite insisting that she will not make this about her parents, she adds, 'That is not to say that I will not respond to some of the things that they have said and done.'

Her attempt to reintroduce herself has sparked outrage across social media, with users slamming her efforts to monetise her infamy. Many believe her pivot into advocacy is nothing more than a self-serving PR move. The video has been widely reshared, including on Instagram, where critics have blasted her 'redemption arc' as an insult to her late daughter.

From Murder Suspect to Legal Assistant—Anthony's Post-Trial Life

After her controversial acquittal, Anthony struggled to live a normal life. She initially attempted to work as a photographer, but the public backlash forced her to abandon the career. She then pivoted to the legal field, working under Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator on her defence team.

In 2020, Anthony attempted to launch her own private investigation firm, Case Research & Consulting Services LLC, but lacked the necessary credentials to become a licensed private investigator. However, she continued working as a legal assistant, and in 2022, McKenna officially hired her.

Anthony relocated from Florida to Tennessee in 2024, but it remains unclear whether she is still working with McKenna. Showrunner Alexandra Dean, who interviewed Anthony for a documentary, described her life as 'small', revolving around a tight-knit circle, including former members of her defence team. She has some communication with her mother and brother, but her relationship with her father is fractured due to allegations she made during and after the trial.

The Case That Shocked America

In 2008, 22-year-old Anthony was accused of murdering her daughter, Caylee, in Orlando, Florida. Caylee was last seen alive on 16 June, but Anthony waited 31 days before reporting her missing.

She initially told police that a nanny named 'Zanny' had kidnapped Caylee, but investigators found no evidence that this person existed. Meanwhile, suspicions grew when Anthony's mother reported a strong odour coming from her daughter's car. Her father, a retired police officer, claimed the smell was consistent with that of a decomposing body.

In December 2008, Caylee's skeletal remains were discovered near the Anthony family home, with duct tape found near her skull. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide by undetermined means.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and providing false information to police. Prosecutors argued that she had used chloroform and duct tape to suffocate Caylee, while the defence claimed the child had drowned in the family pool and that Anthony's father had helped cover it up.

The jury's verdict on 5 July 2011 acquitted Anthony of murder and manslaughter, convicting her only of lying to police. This shocking outcome sparked national outrage, as millions believed Anthony had gotten away with murder.

Since her acquittal, Anthony has continued to insist on her innocence. She has also accused her father of sexual abuse, claiming he was the real culprit. Her father denies these allegations, and so far, her claims have done little to sway public opinion in her favour.

Can She Ever Escape Her Infamy?

Casey Anthony's attempt to 'reintroduce' herself has only reignited public fury, rather than helping her rehabilitate her image. While she insists she wants to 'help others', many see this as yet another attempt to control the narrative.

By disabling TikTok comments and funnelling followers to her Substack, critics believe she is looking to profit off her notoriety rather than genuinely advocating for justice. Her decision to align herself with legal activism, despite the lingering controversy surrounding Caylee's death, makes her one of the most divisive figures in modern American crime history.

As Anthony pushes forward with her advocacy career, the question remains—will the public ever accept her rebrand, or will her past forever overshadow her future?