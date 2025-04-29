The death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge at the Double Day Hotel has ignited a firestorm of outrage across Guyana, exposing deep concerns over safety, accountability, and a troubling history of unresolved tragedies.

What began as a local tragedy has swiftly become a national crisis, with demands for answers growing louder by the hour. In the midst of all the events, many ask the question: What do we know about the owners of Double Day Hotel? Bhojnarine Bhola, proprietor of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, along with his wife Maya Sukhraj, find themselves at the centre of an investigation concerning the alleged murder of Adrianna Younge.

The Tragedy Unfolds

On Wednesday, 23 April 2025, Adrianna visited the Double Day Hotel with her grandmother and relatives. After purchasing access to the pool, she was last seen near the water shortly after 1:10 PM. Her family's search began two hours later when she was nowhere to be found, prompting a frantic call to Tuschen Police Station at 3:30 PM. The following morning, her body was found floating in the hotel's swimming pool, with visible bruises and swelling on her face and limbs—clues that suggested she might have been assaulted before her death.

Initial police reports suggested Adrianna's disappearance was linked to her entering a red and black Toyota Raum, heading towards Vreed-en-Hoop. However, these claims were later retracted, with authorities admitting they had been mistaken. The conflicting statements have only deepened distrust among the community, who now question the integrity of the investigation.

Signs of Foul Play and Suspicions

The condition of Adrianna's body raised immediate concerns. The bruises and swelling indicated she may have been hurt prior to her death, contradicting the assumption that she drowned accidentally. Given that she was missing for over 20 hours before her body was discovered, some believe she was killed elsewhere and later placed in the pool. The fact that Adrianna's loved ones and neighbours had searched extensively, without finding her, makes this scenario plausible.

The Hotel's History of Violence

Adding to the suspicion is the troubled history of the hotel, which has seen a previous death in its pool. In 2012, a young man named Sadeek Juman was found dead under suspicious circumstances there, with autopsy reports hinting at blunt trauma and possible attack. The recurrence of such incidents has only sharpened fears about the hotel's safety and the motives behind Adrianna's death.

Hotel owner Bhola's criminal history is well-documented; he was previously charged with the murder of Sideek Juman at the very same hotel in similar circumstances in 2012. However, he was ultimately acquitted in 2017 when the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Juman, a mechanic, was found dead in the hotel's swimming pool, bearing visible injuries and missing personal belongings. Adding fuel to the controversy, multiple sources allege that Bhola and his family have long been associated with criminal activities, including serious fraud cases in the United States and Canada.

The Family's Fight for Justice

Adrianna's parents, Amecia Simon and Subrian Younge, have refused to accept the initial autopsy conducted by the government-appointed Barbadian pathologist, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul. They demanded an independent investigation, hiring Dr Gary L. Collins from Delaware, a pathologist with experience in similar cases, to conduct the autopsy. The family's mistrust in local authorities, compounded by claims of bribery and abuse, has led them to seek international involvement. They also want agencies like the FBI or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to oversee the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the family's stance has intensified public anger. They suspect hotel owners of abusing Adrianna and bribing police officers to cover up their involvement. Reports now confirm that the hotel's owners have fled Guyana amid mounting protests and accusations. Local residents, infuriated by what they see as a failure of justice and negligence, staged a 12-hour protest at the Leonora Police Station, during which some reports suggest they set fire to the hotel and the owner's residence—though these acts remain unconfirmed officially.

Community Outrage and Political Fallout

The community's frustration has spilled into the streets, with widespread protests calling for accountability. The Guyanese Rights of the Child Commission issued a stark statement: 'Justice for Adrianna is not negotiable— it is a moral imperative.' The organisation demanded a transparent investigation and highlighted the government's obligation under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child to protect its citizens.

In response, President Irfaan Ali has promised full support for an independent inquiry. He has ordered the formation of a special investigative team, replaced the police commander in the region, and visited Adrianna's family personally to offer condolences. Yet, the political landscape remains tense, as critics accuse authorities of delaying justice and glossing over the hotel's shady past.

Public Suspicion Surrounding the Case

It must be noted, however, that not everyone is happy with President Ali's involvement with the case. Some online speculation has claimed that the hotel owner Bhojnarine Bhola may be a cousin of Guyana's President, Dr Irfaan Ali. This purported connection has further escalated tensions, with critics suggesting that it may have contributed to repeated cover-ups and a notable lack of accountability in the ongoing case.

The Owners' Flight and the Quest for Truth

Adding a new twist to the case is the reported flight of the hotel's owners from Guyana. It is believed they have left the country in the wake of the public outrage and the destruction of their property.

The hotel's past, including the death of Sadeek Juman in similar circumstances, casts a long shadow over proceedings. Many now suspect that Adrianna's death was not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of negligence and cover-ups.

What Lies Ahead?

The investigation continues, but the shadows cast by past tragedies and recent flight of the hotel owners suggest that justice may be delayed, or worse, obstructed. Adrianna's parents remain steady in their demand for an impartial, international investigation, refusing to accept local authorities' explanations.

As the country watches closely, the case highlights the urgent need for transparency and accountability, not just for Adrianna but for all who fear that safety and justice are slipping away in Guyana.