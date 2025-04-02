A husband's casual query turned into disbelief when law enforcement officials took his wife into custody. The reason? Allegations that she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student.

Disturbing police body camera video recorded the instant a married teacher understood she was being taken into custody for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old pupil under her instruction.

On March 16th, 2026, Christina Formella, a Downers Grove, Illinois South High School special education teacher and soccer coach was arrested for m*lesting a 15-year-old student.



Here is the Body Cam footage from that day.



Christina Formella is being charged with — Count 1:… pic.twitter.com/Num6D7NqPA — Midwest Millennial (@MillennialVerse) April 1, 2025

When officers pulled over her vehicle, Christina Formella, 30, was immediately taken into custody. This occurred after accusations arose that she had targeted a young person attending Downers Grove South High School in Chicago where she worked.

In the recently made public video, law enforcement officials can be seen walking up to Formella as she was seated in her automobile alongside her spouse, Michael, whom she met in college.

Husband Stunned By Wife's Arrest In Student Rape Case

The educator looked bewildered as a law enforcement official approached her car window and directed her to step out, stating, 'I know you're confused; I'll explain everything to you.'

'Is she going somewhere?' her spouse inquired, prompting the officer to instruct her to gather her possessions and proceed to the back of the vehicle. Formella's face paled as the officer clarified she was part of an 'investigation,' understanding then that this wasn't a typical traffic stop.

The educator seemed shocked when the officer directed her to wear handcuffs and informed her she would be questioned at the precinct, telling the law enforcement agent: 'I'm so scared right now.' She asked, 'You can't even tell me what this is about?'

Teacher Accused Of Raping 15-Year-Old Student

After remaining expressionless and quiet in the rear of the police vehicle, Formella can be seen in a different video as she was escorted back into the car after her discussion with law enforcement. Here she discovered that she faced charges of serious criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault of a minor.

Formella kept saying 'oh my god, oh my god' quietly to herself while crying in the back seat of the car. This development follows the release of court documents that reportedly showed text messages exchanged between Formella and the 15-year-old.

Disturbing Texts Uncovered in Teacher's Alleged Abuse of Student

Formella, who worked as a special education instructor and soccer trainer, communicated to the young Student in one message: 'I love you sooooo much baby... Even though this morning was short, it was perfect.' 'I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect,' the student wrote back.

'I love having sex with you,' Formella is accused of responding, in messages initially reported by the local CW station, WGNTV. 'I know baby I love it so much... It feels so good... It's so passionate... It's so intimate ... It's so perfect,' the student answered.

Legal filings claim Formella had also documented information about the student within her phone's Notes application. Formella informed law enforcement that she utilised the app as an 'outlet for her anxiety' and that mentions of sex pertained solely to her spouse.

The alleged assault took place in December 2023, but the Student's mother discovered concerning messages earlier in April when she accessed her son's iCloud account after purchasing a new mobile device for him.

The Beginning Of The Alleged Relationship

An inquiry has suggested that the improper connection began when the student remained at school following an academic support meeting. The educator has asserted that she never sexually abused the student and that everyone targets her due to her attractive appearance, according to court documents.

She admitted to law enforcement that she 'cared too much' for the student, yet contended that he gained unauthorised access to her phone and sent the text messages as a form of extortion.

'She claimed that one day, [the boy] had grabbed her phone unattended, had entered her passcode... had sent the message to his phone, had then deleted the message from her phone, and had saved it to his phone as blackmail,' the documents said.

How The School Is Addressing The Teacher's Arrest

DuPage County State Attorney Robert Berlin stated that the accusations were 'extremely disturbing' and assured the community that 'the type of abuse and behaviour alleged in this case will not be tolerated.'

#Illinois Downers Grove South High School special education teacher and soccer coach, Christina Formella, is charged with m*lesting a 15-year-old student.



Christina Formella, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday—just one day after the teenager and his mother went to… pic.twitter.com/bwulRgl2Jt — Midwest Millennial (@MillennialVerse) April 1, 2025

Formella had been employed at the school since 2020 and had served as a coach for both the boys' and girls' soccer squads since 2021.

Legal records also indicated that she coached the student who is claiming sexual assault, and following her apprehension, she was released on administrative leave with pay, with the stipulation that she must not go onto school grounds or communicate with any individuals under the age of 18.

'We are devastated, and our community is reeling. An adult has been charged with the most serious of violations, and trust has been broken. Our team is here to support students who are impacted by this terrible news,' Principal Arwen Lyp wrote to students and parents in a letter after her arrest.