Crypto cashback cards are transforming everyday spending. Instead of earning points or air miles, they reward you with digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. For consumers in the US and UK, these cards make it simple to turn routine purchases into long-term investments.

According to Finder's 2025 payments survey, 19% of UK adults are considering a crypto-linked card, compared with 11% in 2022. This growth highlights a mainstream shift towards integrating crypto into daily finances. If you are searching for the best option, here are eight cards worth considering.

Why Crypto.com's Visa Card Pays Up to 5% Back

The Crypto.com Visa Card is known for its strong rewards. Premium users can earn 5% cashback in CRO tokens, though this requires staking at least £3,000 ($4,057). Mid-tier members receive 3% plus perks such as free Spotify and Netflix, while premium holders also gain airport lounge access.

For heavy spenders, the effect is clear. Spending £1,000 ($1,352) monthly could generate £600 ($826) annually at 5%, compared with just £120 ($162) at 1%.

Nexo Card Lets You Spend Without Selling Your Crypto

The Nexo Card allows borrowing against crypto instead of selling it, helping users preserve long-term holdings. Cashback is up to 2%, paid in Bitcoin or NEXO tokens.

Per Nexo's 2024 report, global users processed more than £250 million ($320 million) in a single year. This makes it an appealing choice for investors who want liquidity without reducing their positions.

Curve Card Offers Flexibility for Multiple Accounts

Curve brings all your cards together in one. Cashback rates are modest, around 1%, but the real value lies in flexibility. Its 'Go Back in Time' feature lets you reassign a payment up to 30 days later, which helps with budgeting.

For example, moving a £200 payment from a debit to a credit card can immediately ease cash flow, a feature many UK users favour in times of financial pressure.

Why Uphold Rewards Loyal Spenders in XRP

The Uphold Card delivers 2% cashback in XRP and 1% in other assets. According to Uphold, it supports more than 200 currencies, including precious metals such as gold and silver.

Spending £500 ($676) monthly could generate £120 ($162) annually in XRP, making it a practical way to grow a portfolio through everyday transactions.

Gemini Credit Card Delivers Instant Rewards

The Gemini Credit Card pays 3% on dining, 2% on groceries, and 1% elsewhere. Rewards are instantly credited in more than 60 cryptocurrencies.

According to Gemini's 2024 update, the average cardholder earns about £300 ($405) annually. With no annual fee, it remains one of the most flexible choices for those who value variety.

Wirex Card Saves Travellers on Global Spending

The Wirex Card offers up to 2% cashback in WXT tokens and supports more than 50 currencies. With interbank exchange rates, travellers can save an estimated £150 ($202) annually compared with standard bank fees.

Wirex has operated since 2014, giving it one of the strongest track records in the crypto card space.

Coinbase Card: Spend Directly From Your Wallet

The Coinbase Card links seamlessly to the Coinbase wallet and supports more than 100 assets. Cashback reaches up to 4%, depending on the chosen reward token.

For beginners already using Coinbase, this card offers both reliability and simplicity, no transfers required.

BlockFi Rewards Card Pays Cashback in Bitcoin

The BlockFi Rewards Visa Signature Card pays 1.5% cashback in Bitcoin on all purchases. Despite BlockFi's 2023 restructuring, the card remains active in the US.

A user spending £1,200 ($1,623) monthly would earn about £216 ($292) annually in Bitcoin, making it a straightforward option for Bitcoin-only investors.

Choosing the Right Cashback Card for You

Crypto cashback cards now serve a wide range of lifestyles. Crypto.com delivers the highest potential rewards, Nexo protects long-term investors, and Gemini offers instant multi-crypto choice. Frequent travellers may prefer Wirex, while BlockFi suits those who want to build Bitcoin steadily.

With UK inflation averaging 6.8% in 2023, per the Office for National Statistics, turning everyday spending into crypto rewards can act as a hedge against rising costs. Consider your spending habits, whether you want flexibility, high returns, or simplicity, and choose the card that aligns with your financial goals.