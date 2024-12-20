Apple fans were shocked to learn that one of its devices contains chemicals linked to severe health risks, including congenital disabilities and cancer.

A warning hidden deep within Apple's product page for the $100 (£80.11) Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Charging Power Bank has sparked concern. This disclaimer, required by California state law, discloses that the accessory contains hazardous materials.

Belkin Charger Found To Contain BPA

Under California regulations, the product warns consumers that it may expose them to Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical known for its use in hardening plastics.

BPA is notorious for disrupting hormones in the body, potentially leading to fertility issues, abnormal sexual development, and other health concerns.

The warning stems from California's Proposition 65, a landmark law enacted in 1986, which has long mandated that companies inform consumers about the potential risks of BPA in their products. 'Proposition 65 requires businesses to determine if they must provide a warning about exposure to listed chemicals,' the law states.

The warning confused Apple fans, who wondered, 'Should I be worried about this?' Belkin's Apple-approved wireless charger joins a long list of consumer products containing BPA, a hormone-mimicking chemical.

These products include everyday items like water bottles, trash bags, tableware, carpeting, and more.

California Proposition 65 Mandates Warning

A consumer advocate warned the possibility of absorbing some BPA through sweaty hands while holding the case cannot be ruled out, addressing an anxious Apple customer online.

While Proposition 65 is the strictest regulation in the United States, it pales compared to the European Union's stance on BPA.

The EU has banned BPA in food packaging for young children and is now considering a complete ban on the substance within its borders.

Studies conducted since 2018 utilising cultures of human skin cells have demonstrated that a significant portion of BPA released from consumer products, ranging from 16% to 20%, can be absorbed through human skin and enter the bloodstream.

Health Concerns And Potential Risks

'BPA is potentially capable of causing adverse health effects following skin contact,' according to an analysis by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Consumers have also raised concerns regarding other Apple accessories, such as plastic iPhone cases, due to similar Prop 65 warnings indicating the presence of BPA.

'I'm looking for a new iPhone case and I came across one I really liked,' one user told the r/Chemistry forum on Reddit, 'but looking at the specs in the bottom of the page it noted that the product contained Bisphenol A.' The user asked, 'Should I be worried about this or find another case without that chemical?'

One said, 'You can absolutely absorb BPA through your skin. If you don't know what you're talking about, please just don't say anything.'

The Apple product page for the wireless Belkin charger pack, designed for compatibility with MagSafe-enabled iPhones, showcases the device encased in a sleek charcoal-black plastic shell.

The device, measuring approximately four inches in length and three inches in width, incorporates a rechargeable lithium-ion battery designed to prolong the lifespan of an iPhone's battery while away from a power source.

The Search For Safe Alternatives

Scientific research has shown that bisphenol S (BPS) and bisphenol F (BPF), often touted as safer alternatives to BPA, behave remarkably similarly to the hazardous chemicals they are intended to replace.

'The use of these bisphenols should be discontinued due to the risks they may pose to human and animal health,' said biochemist José Villalaín, a professor with Universidad Miguel Hernández de Elche in Spain. Villalaín unveiled his findings in the Journal of Xenobiotics this past September.

Some Apple users and others engaged in discussions about how to respond to California's warnings have expressed frustration over the significant disparity between US regulations on these chemicals and the more stringent consumer and public safety protections implemented in other parts of the world.

'Most countries would ban potential carcinogens but in America all you have to do is slap a cancer warning on it,' another Reddit user, who goes by Old_Impact_3818, lamented.' Often times it'll be in fine print on the bottom of the box something comes in and you'll never even see it.'