MagSafe accessories are the perfect way to enhance your iPhone use, combining sleek design with unmatched convenience. Introduced with the iPhone 12, Apple's MagSafe system allows you to easily snap on a variety of accessories, from chargers and wallets to stands and cases, all with satisfying magnetic precision. These accessories not only streamline everyday tasks like charging and carrying essentials but also add a modern touch to your phone, making it more functional and stylish than ever.

So, why do MagSafe accessories add serious spice to your iPhone setup? For starters, they blend functionality and style seamlessly. The magnetic snap ensures that accessories are perfectly aligned, making everything from charging to carrying your essentials hassle-free.

Plus, since they easily attach and detach, you can swap out different accessories in seconds to suit your needs—a wallet for the day or a stand for your desk. This flexibility makes your iPhone more than just a phone—it becomes a customizable hub for your daily routine while looking super cool.

Here are some of our favourite MagSafe accessories available in the market today:

PopSockets Softgoods PopWallets for MagSafe

The PopSockets MagSafe Wallet is perfect for those who want to carry their essentials in style. This sleek wallet is made from sustainable PU material and feels premium while quickly snapping right onto your phone. Its slim design makes it super pocket-friendly, and it securely holds up to three cards, ditching the bulky traditional wallet.

With 50% stronger magnets, the PopSockets MagSafe Wallet stays firmly attached to your phone, ensuring your cards are safe. Whether using it with a PopGrip or on its own, it's designed to offer a secure grip for texting or snapping selfies, making one-handed use easy.

Accessing your cards is a breeze, too, thanks to the convenient bottom and back notches that let you quickly slide your cards in and out. The added grip and MagSafe compatibility mean you can easily remove or attach the wallet without hassle, perfect for when you're on the go.

Whether you're after convenience and style or just love the seamless magnetic attachment, the PopSockets MagSafe Wallet is a great addition to your PopSockets phone setup. It keeps things compact, secure, and ultra-functional for everyday use!

aulumu G03 Multi-Tool Magnetic Metal Wallet

For your slimmer wallet needs, the G03 Multi-Tool Magnetic Metal Wallet is the perfect everyday carry for anyone who wants to keep things simple, stylish, and functional. Made from tough aluminum alloy and wrapped in a sleek carbon fiber cover, this wallet is designed to handle the bumps and bruises of daily life while still looking sharp. It's super slim and lightweight, at just 72g, so you'll barely notice it in your pocket.

What really sets the G03 apart is its versatility. Not only does it hold up to 12 and more cards and some cash, but it also features a built-in phone kickstand, bottle opener, mini ruler, and even an optional AirTag holder to track your wallet on the go. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible, so you can snap it to the back of your phone effortlessly.

If you're all about keeping your things secure, the G03 includes an RFID-blocking card to protect your information from being stolen. And with a replaceable woven strap, lanyard holes, and TSA compliance, it's easy to carry this wallet any way you like—whether you're heading out on a trip or just running errands.

With a modern design that blends durability with style, the G03 wallet is perfect for those who want a little extra functionality without the bulk. And if you're feeling extra fancy, the G03 wallet also comes in genuine leather cover.

aulumu M01 4-in-1 Folding Wireless Charging Station & Pad | MagSafe

The M01 4-in-1 Folding Wireless Charging Station & Pad by aulumu is the ultimate travel-friendly charger for all your Apple devices. This sleek charging station covers you whether at home or on the go. With its foldable design, you can switch between using it as a compact charging pad or a stand, depending on your needs. It's perfect for charging your iPhone, iPad (via USB-C), Apple Watch, and AirPods—all at the same time.

The adjustable MagSafe charging panel makes it easy to find the perfect angle for your phone while powering up at 7.5W for iPhones, 5W for AirPods or AirPods Pro, and 5W for your Apple Watch. Plus, with a USB-C output rate of 10W, you can quickly charge your iPad using the included cable.

A cool bonus? It has an orange nightlight with three brightness levels so that you can adjust it for a cosy nighttime vibe. It's super easy to pack, too, with a 2.62ft USB-C to USB-C cable and a handy storage bag.

Remember that you'll need a 35W or above adapter (not included) to charge multiple devices safely and efficiently at once. This charger is compact and space-saving, perfect for anyone looking to keep their Apple devices charged and organized, whether at home or on the go!

LISEN 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger

The LISEN 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger is the perfect wireless charging companion for your iPhone 12 through iPhone 16 series. Its 2024 premium upgrade includes a Tora-TC heat sink, ensuring stable, long-term use and protecting your phone from overheating. If you're tired of messy wires while driving, this MagSafe phone mount keeps things neat and charges your device quickly with up to 15W of power.

The best part? It's super easy to use. With its one-click release, you can quickly snap your phone in or out without hassle. The 4-in-1 secure fit means you can mount it on your dashboard or vent, and the solid adhesive base keeps your phone steady, even on bumpy roads.

Whether you're navigating or streaming tunes, the LISEN MagSafe car charger has got your back. It makes sure your iPhone stays powered up and ready to go while you stay focused on the road!

UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Foldable Charging Station

Yet another charging accessory on our roster, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Foldable Charging Station, is the perfect solution for keeping your devices powered up while staying organized. This 2-in-1 charger stand delivers fast charging with 15W for your smartphone (7.5W for iPhones) and 5W for wireless earbuds, so your phone and earbuds are ready to go together—no more waiting for one to finish first!

Thanks to its built-in magnetic ring, your phone stays securely in place, making it super easy to watch videos or games while charging. Plus, the compact, foldable design makes it a breeze to take on the go. It folds into a small square, making it 40% smaller than similar products, so you can slip it into your bag without taking up much space.

With advanced safety features like over-temperature and short-circuit protection, you can charge your devices confidently. It's also widely compatible, working with iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and more!

Magnetic (MagSafe Compatible) Phone Strap for iPhone & AirPods

Now, this is something that every Stanley Cup user should have: this phone strap is the ultimate hands-free solution for anyone on the go! Whether at the gym, walking, or running errands, this strap lets you easily attach your iPhone or AirPods to your water bottle. No more digging around in your bag—your phone is always within easy reach.

Thanks to its MagSafe compatibility, the strap snaps securely onto your iPhone or AirPods with solid magnets, giving you peace of mind that your devices won't slip off. It's perfect for activities where you need both hands accessible, like hiking or working out. Plus, the strap is adjustable, so it fits various water bottles or containers.

This magnetic phone strap is practical and a game-changer for keeping your essentials close. With your phone and AirPods always at your fingertips, you can stay hydrated and connected hassle-free!