If you weren't impressed by Apple's first wave of AI features, the latest updates might change your mind. With the release of the iOS 18.2 update just around the corner, Apple has given users a glimpse of what's in store through its release candidate version, unveiled last week.

Apple Intelligence, the company's AI software, first made its debut on October 28 with features like an enhanced Siri, AI-powered writing tools, smart replies, an updated Photos app, and a focus mode designed to "Reduce Interruptions."

After teasing its AI capabilities at the Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year, Apple chose a phased rollout strategy. While the initial batch arrived in October, the second wave is set to launch this week, promising even more functionality. Here's what you can expect from iOS 18.2:

Enhanced Siri With ChatGPT Integration

The iOS 18.1 update introduced some initial enhancements to Siri, but the iOS 18.2 update takes it a step further by integrating access to ChatGPT. With iOS 18.2, users can interact with the popular OpenAI chatbot through Siri by voice command or text input.

Apple has clarified that user requests will be reviewed before being sent to ChatGPT. User IP addresses will also be masked, and OpenAI will not store any requests. Apple users do not need a ChatGPT account to utilise this feature, but those with a paid subscription can access additional benefits.

Enhanced Visual Search

The new update empowers iPhone 16 users to gather information simply by pointing their device at an object. This feature, akin to Google Lens, enables reverse image searches and assists in identifying landmarks, plants, and other objects or places.

Expressive Communication With Genmojis

For those who prefer a more visual form of communication, Genmojis offer a fun and interactive way to express themselves. The new update empowers users to create custom emojis directly from the keyboard and even generate animated Genmojis of themselves, similar to Bitmoji.

Creative Expression With Image Playground

Another part of the update is Apple's Image Playground, a powerful AI image generator. This offers users a creative outlet. Unveiled at WWDC earlier this year, this tool rivals popular options like OpenAI's Dall-E and Midjourney.

Image Playground users can bring their imagination to life by creating images based on specific descriptions or concepts. This versatile tool supports various formats, including animation, and will be available as a standalone app and through integration with third-party apps.

What Else To Expect?

Apple's Mail app is undergoing an AI-powered transformation, introducing features like priority-based email categorisation and a "digest" view that consolidates emails from specific senders into a single view.

Apple's internet browser Safari will also likely receive some updates, such as customisable background images for the start page. Aside from that, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce a new tool for the iPad dubbed Image Wand, which could come in handy for turning sketches and written notes into images without leaving the Notes app.

Apple's iOS 18.2 update also includes a range of bug fixes and improvements. Notably, the Podcast app has been enhanced to allow users to select their preferred categories and receive tailored recommendations within their library.

iOS 18.2 Compatibility

iOS 18.2 is compatible with all devices that support iOS 18. However, it's important to note that Apple Intelligence features are exclusively available on the latest iPhone 16 series and the previous year's iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Here's a comprehensive list of devices that will receive the iOS 18.2 update:

iPhone 16 Series:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Series:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 14 Series:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series:

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Older Models:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

While most devices will receive the iOS 18.2 update, some features, especially those related to Apple Intelligence, may be limited to newer iPhone models.