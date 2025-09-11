Small apartments mean small kitchens, and every gadget has to justify the space it takes. TikTok users in 2025 are spotlighting clever appliances that save time, cut costs, and still deliver big results. From multitasking air fryers to barista-level coffee machines, these trending picks from Ninja, COSORI, Instant Pot and Breville are proving indispensable for renters.

Ninja Air Fryer Max Cuts Cooking Time by Half

TikTok reviewers praise the Ninja Air Fryer Max for reducing cooking times by up to 50% compared with a standard oven. One renter commented: 'I live in a studio flat and this replaces my oven entirely.' With healthier results and a compact size, it is a strong choice for space-conscious households.

COSORI Dual Blaze Air Fryer Makes Even Cooking Effortless

The COSORI Dual Blaze features dual heating elements for even cooking, eliminating the need to shake food mid-way. Renters appreciate its Wi-Fi control, which lets them monitor meals remotely. According to COSORI, this model consumes 20% less energy than conventional ovens, useful for those facing rising electricity costs.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Replaces Nine Appliances in One Device

The Instant Pot Duo Plus combines nine functions, from pressure cooking to yoghurt making. For small flats, this single device saves both space and money. Based on average appliance costs, replacing a rice cooker (£30 o $40), steamer (£25 or $33), and slow cooker (£40 or $54) already exceeds the Duo Plus's price, making it a budget-friendly investment.

Breville Barista Express Impress Saves £80 ($108) a Month on Coffee

TikTok coffee lovers are swapping cafés for the Breville Barista Express Impress. One user noted: 'I used to spend £80 ($108) a month on coffee, now I can make the same quality drinks at home.' Its assisted tamping system ensures consistency, making it beginner-friendly while fitting neatly on limited counter space.

Ninja Creami Turns Leftover Fruit into Desserts for Under £1 ($1.35)

The Ninja Creami transforms frozen fruit into custom desserts. Health-conscious TikTok creators show how to make high-protein or vegan ice creams for less than £1 ($1.35) per portion. By repurposing overripe fruit that would otherwise be thrown away, it also helps reduce food waste, an issue that costs UK households an average of £470 ($634) per year, according to WRAP.

COSORI Gooseneck Kettle Boils Water in Just Four Minutes

Compact and sleek, the COSORI Gooseneck Kettle boils water in just 3 minutes 50 seconds. Coffee enthusiasts highlight its precision pouring, while renters value its quiet operation, a small but welcome feature in shared spaces.

Instant Vortex Plus Oven Uses 60% Less Energy than Ovens

The Instant Vortex Plus combines air frying, roasting, baking and dehydrating. Its clear door design allows monitoring without heat loss. For those without a full oven, this saves both space and energy: per Instant's data, it uses up to 60% less energy than a traditional electric oven.

Breville Smart Grinder Pro Makes Coffee Beans Go Further

The Breville Smart Grinder Pro offers 60 grind settings for precise coffee making. Renters highlight its slim build and quieter motor, ideal for mornings in shared flats. Compared with cheaper grinders, its consistency ensures less waste, stretching a 1kg bag of coffee beans further.

Ninja Compact Blender Crushes Ice and Saves Cupboard Space

TikTok creators showcase the Ninja Compact Blender's single-serve cups, which double as portable bottles. Its ability to crush ice and frozen fruit makes it perfect for busy mornings. At under 30cm tall, it fits neatly into small cupboards yet delivers performance equal to larger blenders.

Why TikTok's Favourite Gadgets Are Perfect for Small Flats

TikTok's obsession with compact gadgets reflects wider housing trends. According to Statista, 38% of UK renters live in flats under 50m². For them, multifunctional appliances are not just trendy but essential, reducing clutter while saving on energy and food waste.

The Best Appliances for Small Apartments in 2025

From Ninja's versatile air fryers to Breville's café-quality coffee machines, these nine TikTok-approved gadgets prove you do not need a big kitchen to cook well. Each offers smart solutions for renters juggling space, time and budget.

If you're ready to upgrade your compact kitchen, explore these TikTok favourites and see why thousands of users swear by them in 2025.