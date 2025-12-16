A top executive at Starlink has sharply criticised a recent Chinese satellite launch, calling it dangerously uncoordinated.

This move has reportedly put other spacecraft and astronauts around the globe at unnecessary risk. The comments bring the critical issue of space traffic management and safety into sharp focus.

Orbital Safety Comes Under Fire

Elon Musk's aerospace company, SpaceX, is strongly dissatisfied with recent Chinese satellite launches. Michael Nicolls, the Vice President of Engineering for SpaceX's satellite internet division, Starlink, has openly criticised the country's recent deployment of spacecraft. He stated that the absence of cooperation led to dangerously close movements in Earth orbit.

Nicolls posted on Musk's microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) that the main danger in space operations stems from 'the lack of coordination between satellite operators.'

Close Encounter in Orbit

This incident followed the deployment of nine spacecraft from the Jiuquan space facility in Northwest China just days earlier. Nicolls stated that no measures for 'coordination or deconfliction' were taken regarding the already operating satellites. Due to this lack of planning, one of the new Chinese satellites came perilously close to the Starlink unit STARLINK-6079 (56120), with only a 200-metre gap at an altitude of 560 km.

Nicolls pointed out that perilous near-misses happen because operators fail to communicate the 'ephemeris for their satellites'—the term used for precise orbital data. Furthermore, he insisted that this prevailing absence of cross-industry coordination 'needs to change.'

When satellite operators do not share ephemeris for their satellites, dangerously close approaches can occur in space. A few days ago, 9 satellites were deployed from a launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwestern China. As far as we know, no coordination or… — Michael Nicolls (@michaelnicollsx) December 13, 2025

In his complete post on X, Nicolls stated that dangerous approaches arise when operators fail to communicate the precise orbital data, known as ephemeris, for their spacecraft. He specifically cited the deployment of nine satellites from the Jiuquan Launch Centre in Northwestern China just days prior.

Nicolls claimed that 'no coordination or deconfliction with existing satellites operating in space was performed,' leading to a near-miss of only 200 metres between one of the launched objects and Starlink's STARLINK-6079 (56120) at 560 km. 'Most of the risk of operating in space comes from the lack of coordination between satellite operators - this needs to change,' the top executive noted.

Details of the CAS Mission

The launch followed an announcement from CAS Space last week, confirming the successful deployment of nine spacecraft using its Kinetica-1/Lijian-1 booster.

This particular flight carried six satellites for Chinese users, alongside two others jointly developed for partners in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and a student-made satellite from Nepal, according to the State Council Information Office (SCIO).

CAS Space Responds

In their reply to Nicolls, CAS Space stated that their team is now 'in contact for more details. All CAS Space launches select their launch windows using the ground-based space awareness system to avoid collisions with known satellites/debris. This is a mandatory procedure. We will work on identifying the exact details and provide assistance as the LSP.'

Our team is currently in contact for more details. All CAS Space launches select their launch windows using the ground-based space awareness system to avoid collisions with known satellites/debris. This is a mandatory procedure. We will work on identifying the exact details and… https://t.co/eNajj5cJxh — CAS Space (@cas_space) December 13, 2025

In a further comment on the thread, CAS Space noted a significant detail: 'If confirmed, this incident occurred nearly 48 hours after payload separation, by which time the launch mission had long concluded. CAS Space will coordinate with satellite operators to proceed. This calls for re-establishing collaborations between the two New Space ecosystems.'

If confirmed, this incident occurred nearly 48 hours after payload separation, by which time the launch mission had long concluded. CAS Space will coordinate with satellite operators to proceed. This calls for re-establishing collaborations between the two New Space ecosystems. https://t.co/bsuFLeguxo — CAS Space (@cas_space) December 13, 2025

In response, Nicolls stated that Starlink was grateful for the reply, noting: 'We appreciate the responsiveness and look forward to engaging in coordination for future launches. Establishing data sharing between all satellite operators is critical.'

Time and Location Confirmed

Meanwhile, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and satellite-tracking specialist, confirmed the timing and location of the incident. Using data from the US Space Force, he specified that the near-miss occurred at approximately 01:42 EST on 12 December above the eastern Pacific.

Speaking to PCMag, he offered a preliminary finding: 'A quick analysis of Space Force public tracking data suggests this was object 67001. We don't know which of the Lijian-1 payloads is 67001.'