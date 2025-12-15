A truly extraordinary story is going viral online involving interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, space, mystery and possible extraterrestrial life. This is due to a few viral tweets that have caused intense debate by, in a way, implying that NASA might be hiding real images of the 3I/ATLAS and that the sudden loss of communication from the Mars orbiting MAVEN spacecraft is connected to this secret.

It's easy to get swayed by conspiracy theories on social media, as a few have taken this to mean that what scientists are calling a comet could actually be something far more intriguing, like an alien spaceship. But before jumping to conclusions, we need to look carefully at what is being claimed and what evidence actually exists.

What Happened with NASA's MAVEN and 3I/Atlas?

The thread that made this story viral starts with a bunch of tweets alleging that NASA's MAVEN spacecraft 'went silent' just after observing 3I/ATLAS during its close pass near Mars on 2 October.

Now, according to this theory, MAVEN recorded a whole lot of data and images of the object only to stop communicating when it came back into view after orbiting behind the Red Planet. Conspiracy theorists online have dived in on this coincidence, allegedly implying that NASA may be hiding secret pictures and that 3I/ATLAS could be an alien probe or some form of artificial construct rather than a natural comet.

🚨 3I/ATLAS Update - NASA Claims that their MAVEN spacecraft mysteriously malfunctioned making it impossible to releases 3I/ATLAS images publicly



Another anomalous coincidence#Ufotwitter #3IATLAS #AviLoeb pic.twitter.com/AdFvnTgyVJ — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) December 14, 2025

🚨NASA’s MAVEN went silent after a decade ... lost contact shortly after it captured data & images of 3I/ATLAS"😱



• Comets don’t usually form spherical shapes — gravity is too weak☄️

• Comets don’t produce their own light👽



So why does 3I/ATLAS look… different?



Questions… pic.twitter.com/VR1dLT7ra8 — 3I/ATLAS updates (@Defence12543) December 13, 2025

"NASA’s MAVEN went silent after a decade ... lost contact shortly after it captured data & images of 3I/ATLAS"



"Comets don't tend to be spheres because mass is too low for gravity to pull material into round shape"



"Comets don't produce light"



Ok, let's check in on #3IATLAS🚨: pic.twitter.com/z3HVHDlsdE — TFIO The Future Is Ours (@_T_F_I_O_) December 13, 2025

The people who believe in this idea often share screenshots, clips of amateur analysis and speculative commentary, and point to bigger perceived gaps in NASA's public communications. Some even pull in figures like Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who is reportedly known for promoting unorthodox ideas about interstellar objects, as evidence of debate within the scientific circles.

Moreover, in some areas, the alleged NASA silence has become the main support of the claim that 3I/Atlas is not what official sources say it is. Popular theories have even brought in assertions about secret images from Russia and China, and questionable activity patterns that defy conventional astrophysics.

So, while these ideas are very controversial and interesting, they reveal more about how the internet debates unseen phenomena than they do about the actual science or observational data available.

The Scientific View: What 3I/ATLAS Really Is

Despite the often insane imagination of viral theories, the mainstream scientific consensus, including statements from NASA and professional astronomers, paints a very different and actually believable picture of 3I/ATLAS.

This object, designated C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) and numbered as 3I to show it is the third confirmed interstellar visitor to our Solar System, is factually understood to be a natural comet type body that originated outside our star's gravitational domain.

Furthermore, its discovery and current condition have been confirmed through multiple worldwide observations, and its interstellar origin is fully supported by its hyperbolic trajectory and high velocity, characteristic of objects not bound to the Sun's gravity.

On top of that, NASA briefings and scientific releases have made it very clear that 3I/ATLAS shows behaviour consistent with other comets, such as outgassing, which is the release of gas and dust as it warms during its passage through the inner Solar System. Officials have also clearly stated that there is no evidence of 'technosignatures' or artificial structures in the data so far analysed.

All this basically means that there is nothing in the images or spectral information that surpasses what would be expected from a comet, albeit one with unique chemical characteristics that make it scientifically valuable or at all alien.

Moreover, the so called silence or delay in releasing some data or images is not uncommon in the context of professional astronomy. Processing raw space mission imagery and scientific measurements often takes time, as teams calibrate instruments, verify observations and interpret results before public release. NASA has explicitly explained that delays in press releases and updates have also been influenced by administrative factors such as government shutdowns, which can temporarily curtail routine communication.

Not just that, but beyond the administrative explanation, international partners and other space agencies have released their own observations of 3I/ATLAS, again supporting the scientific backing of 3I/Atlas as an interstellar comet. This includes observatories by the Hubble Space Telescope and ESA missions that have contributed imagery and spectral data, helping astronomers build a comprehensive picture of its composition and behaviour.

So far, there is no verified evidence of anomalous propulsion, controlled manoeuvres, artificial construction or extraterrestrial origin for 3I/Atlas.