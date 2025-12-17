It has been seven years since Bethesda released a brief teaser for The Elder Scrolls VI, leaving fans to debate whether the game was in active development.

Now, in a recent interview with Game Informer, studio executives have finally offered an update. While they did not reveal story details, their comments confirm the game is the studio's primary focus, but they refuse to rush the process to meet fan expectations.

Tech Leaps Mean The Elder Scrolls VI Will Look 'Crazy'

For Studio Director Angela Browder, returning to this fantasy world highlights just how much technology has evolved since Skyrim dominated the gaming landscape. She emphasises that the advancements in hardware and rendering capabilities are allowing the team to achieve visuals that were previously impossible.

'It's wonderful to be back in this Elder Scrolls universe. As the internet likes to tell us, it's been a while,' Browder admitted.

She noted that the industry has made 'huge leaps and bounds' since their last entry in the series.'I'm actively excited about what's in front of us, because the opportunities, the hardware, the rendering, all of this stuff has just... the possibilities are crazy!'

Browder confessed that the current development process often leaves her in awe.

'I will be honest, for me, sometimes I see things that are happening, and I go, "Angela from Skyrim days could never have envisioned seeing this like this now," and that is a cool thing to be a part of.'

She hopes that long-time fans will immediately recognise this evolution. 'It's a thing that I hope that when the day comes that our fans play it, that they – especially those of them who've been lifers with our brands – can really see how far it's all come,' she said. 'It's gonna be dope. It's dope!'

Key employees at Bethesda recently spoke to Game Informer, giving them the latest update on The Elder Scrolls VI



tl;dr it's still in development pic.twitter.com/DQ4g5CfapB — Cadaea (@sophiekeen) December 16, 2025

Todd Howard Wishes The Elder Scrolls VI Progress Were Faster

Director and Executive Producer Todd Howard confirmed a crucial detail regarding the studio's workforce. While Bethesda often juggles multiple projects, the scales have finally tipped decisively in favour of the new RPG. 'It's progressing really well. The majority of the studio is on VI,' Howard revealed.

However, he cautioned that this does not mean the game is imminent, citing the studio's rigorous development philosophy. 'I'll say this: We always overlap. So, we're very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them.'

Bethesda's Todd Howard on The Elder Scrolls VI:



“It’s progressing really well. The majority of the studio’s on VI, but I’ll say this: We always overlap. So, we’re very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them.… pic.twitter.com/w1KndqXao9 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 16, 2025

Howard also acknowledged the frustration that comes with such ambitious timelines, even for the creators themselves. 'And it's a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it's a process that we want to get right.'

Why Bethesda Refuses To Rush The Elder Scrolls VI

Perhaps the most telling comments came from Studio Design Director Emil Pagliarulo, who addressed the elephant in the room: fan patience.

He explained that while the public might be clamouring for a release date, the internal team operates under a different set of rules.'I can say that it's going! It's funny, because the time pressure that players put on us, we don't put on ourselves,' Pagliarulo stated. 'And I know that can be frustrating for players who are dying to play a game.'

He drew a parallel to another massive industry titan, Grand Theft Auto, noting that delays are often a necessary evil for games of this magnitude.

'Games take a long time, and games get pushed all the time; GTA just got pushed again, which was the smartest thing they could do, because a game the size of these games, they take not just a long time to make, but a long time to spit and polish and iron out the bugs.'

Pagliarulo posed a direct question to the fanbase regarding quality versus speed. 'And so, what do fans really want? Do they want a game that comes out before it should and doesn't meet their expectations?

Or do they want the turkey that is in the oven for long enough to be delicious when it finally comes out of the oven, you know?'

His conclusion was firm, suggesting that Bethesda will not be swayed by external demands.

'That's what I think people are going to want. So, we're going to take our time and as long as it needs to be to be great.'