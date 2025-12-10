Tired of heavy phones that run out of power too soon? Meet the DOOGEE Note56 Plus — a phone that stays light in your hand but powerful all day. At just 8.45mm thin and 195g light, the Note56 Plus slips easily into your pocket or mini bag.

Light, Slim, Have a Seamless Travel

The Note56 Plus is only 8.45mm thin and 195g lightweight, making it easy to fit into a pocket or mini bag. Whether you're on the subway, exercising, or traveling, you can effortlessly carry it with you. The Note56 Plus comes in four stylish colors to choose from - Cosmic Purple, Obsidian Black, Natural Color, and Forest Green - to suit everyone's personality. Its minimalist design, solid color backplate, and geometrically arranged camera modules stand out, while the ultra narrow bezels provide a 90% screen to body ratio for immersive viewing. Direct screen design can also prevent accidental touch, making it very suitable for outdoor use and outdoor living.

Shared Power, Worry Free Travel

Packed with a 6150mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and 5W reverse charging, the Note56 Plus is ready for any adventure. From binge-watching shows to camping and long-haul journeys, it powers you through the day. And when a friend's device runs out of juice, it doubles as a backup power bank — because sharing power means sharing peace of mind.

Faster Operation Speed, Better Experience

AI Assistant For Smarter Living

With the Google Gemini AI Assistant, the Note56 Plus helps you study, work, and travel smarter. From real-time translation abroad to daily planning or creative editing, it handles complex tasks with simple voice commands. It's not just a phone — it's your personal AI partner.

Seamless Experience For Work And Play

Running on Android 16, the Note56 Plus ensures faster response, stronger privacy, and smoother multitasking. Whether it's mobile gaming, studying, or office work, it delivers a consistently reliable perform

Upgraded Note 56 with clearer camera and larger memory

Capture Life's Best Moments

Equipped with a 50MP rear camera ,Plus pixels are the top of the line for the Note56 series， every family gathering and scenic landscape is preserved in vivid detail. The 8MP front camera with beauty filters ensures you always look your best when sharing on social media.

Massive Storage, Worry-Free

With 256GB of built-in storage plus expandable capacity, the Note56 Plus keeps all your photos, videos, and apps in one place. Combined with 6GB RAM + 42GB virtual memory, multitasking stays smooth and effortless.

Learn More About Note Series

The Note Series has now branched into three unique sub-lines, each designed to fit different lifestyles.

The Note56 Series focuses on everyday essentials, offering an ultra-slim build, all-day battery life, and smart AI features that make daily living simpler and more convenient.

The Note58 Series takes productivity and entertainment up a notch, with a larger battery, expanded memory, and a bigger display — perfect for seamless multitasking and immersive viewing experiences.

The Note59 Series embraces the 5G era, delivering blazing-fast connectivity, strong performance, and effortless streaming, sharing, and efficiency for the next generation of mobile users.

Step Into Smarter Living With Note56 Plus

Note56 Plus is more than a phone — it's your trusted partner to explore, create, and live smarter. Lighter, faster, and built for today's lifestyle, it gives you the freedom to enjoy every moment without limits. Don't just use a phone — experience the Note56 Plus and step into a smarter way of living.

Enjoy exclusive offers on the DOOGEE Note56 Plus and Note Series:

25% off on the official store with Code: G625

(30-day guarantee + 1-year free warranty)

Official link: https://bit.ly/3XzdypA

with Code: (30-day guarantee + 1-year free warranty) Official link: https://bit.ly/3XzdypA Amazon UK Deals:

• Note 56 Plus: 33% off + 5% code U5YZGGPA , Final Price: £104.49

https://amzn.to/4od9Tsm

• Note 56: 33% off + 5% code 725BSFNJ , Final Price: £63.16

https://amzn.to/4imZOYr

• 33% off + 5% code , Final Price: https://amzn.to/4od9Tsm • 33% off + 5% code , Final Price: https://amzn.to/4imZOYr Amazon US Deals:

• Note 56 Plus: 47% off, Final Price: $147.99

https://amzn.to/48xQDjw

• Note 56: 50% off, Final Price: $89.99

https://amzn.to/4pL1UUi

Shop now via the official DOOGEE store