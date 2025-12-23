ABC executives are reportedly considering Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for a co-host role on The View following a guest appearance that drew attention from viewers and network insiders, RadarOnline reports.

Her appearance on the American daytime talk show, now in its 29th season, caused controversy among conservatives when she discussed her shifting political stance in early November 2025.

The 51-year-old representative from Georgia soft-auditioned for the show, and her performance impressed ABC brass, who reportedly viewed her calm, thoughtful approach as a promising addition to the panel. Sources note that Greene's appearance highlighted a side of her seldom seen in public: measured, composed and capable of engaging in political discussion without escalating tension.

A Measured Performance Surprises Daytime Viewers

During her guest stint, Greene addressed political issues with an unusually calm and measured tone. Observers noted that her appearance highlighted a more tempered and collaborative approach, and she called for 'women of maturity'. Her comments elicited applause from the studio audience rather than the disapproval some might have expected.

Network insiders described Greene's appearance as a 'soft audition'. One producer declared: 'She was calmer than half the panel. It felt like we were watching a screen test in real time'. Another executive added: 'She came across as a disrupter – but one who can play ball'. The positive reception has reportedly placed her on the shortlist of potential co-hosts.

For months, ABC has been evaluating potential co-hosts who can bring diverse viewpoints while maintaining the conversational tone that defines The View. Greene's ability to navigate politically charged discussions in a controlled, engaging manner has made her a candidate of particular interest. While no final decision has been made, insiders suggest that her calmer, measured approach impressed executives looking for someone who can debate without dominating the conversation.

Political Career and Public Profile

Marjorie Taylor Greene has represented Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She has advocated for Second Amendment rights and supported conservative policies. Her recent appearance on The View showcased a side focused on discussion and engagement, which could make her a unique presence on a daytime talk show known for lively debate and diverse perspectives.

Joining The View would allow Greene to reach a broad audience without stepping away from her political identity. One producer noted: 'The only thing stopping her is a bigger job – she's seriously eyeing the 2028 presidential race. That's a better gig than The View'.

Politicians in Mainstream Media

Greene's brief appearance has reignited conversations about the role of politicians in mainstream media. Her performance suggests that seasoned public figures can adjust their communication style for different audiences, which is a valuable skill for both ratings and public engagement. The decision regarding the new addition to the panel is now awaited by ABC.

With her measured approach and political experience, Greene's potential move to daytime television could represent a rare opportunity for a congresswoman to bridge the gap between politics and mainstream media, offering viewers insight into current issues while demonstrating a different side of her personality.