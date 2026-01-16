Julio Iglesias has denied allegations of sexual and physical assault made by two of his former employees. The 82-year-old singer released a statement calling the claims 'absolutely false' and said the accusations are causing him great sadness.

The two women, whose real names have not been released, filed a complaint with the Spanish high court earlier this month. A non-governmental organisation, Women's Link Worldwide, is representing the women. Recent reports claimed that the two former employees experienced workplace harassment, sexual assault, and physical and verbal abuse while working for Iglesias.

Iglesias Responds to Allegations

Following the reports, Julio released a statement denying the allegations. He said that the claims are absolutely false and added that the recent events are causing him great sadness.

'With deep regret, I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked at my home. I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness,' he said, according to Mirror US.

Julio added that he is committed to letting everyone know the truth. He is also committed to protecting his dignity from the shocking allegations.

What the Accusers Say

One of the accusers revealed three reasons why she decided to file a complaint. In her statement, she said she is doing this for herself, for the women who work in the homes of high-profile individuals, and for her country, the Dominican Republic. The other complainant also released a statement saying that her goal is to ensure that no other woman will experience the same abuse from Iglesias again.

Recruitment Based on Appearance

While speaking with El Pais, lawyer Gema Fernandez was asked how Julio recruited the women who used to work for him. She said that the artist was very particular about the appearance of his employees, and he always picked women of a certain profile.

'These were young women, always Latinas, generally racialised with bodies Iglesias' approved of. Physical attributes took precedence over the person's abilities to perform the work they were supposed to do,' she said.

Fernández added that Iglesias' house managers were the ones in charge of looking for women via different social networks. They reportedly place advertisements with vague information to lure applicants.

Allegations of Deception and Violence

Jovana Rios, executive director of Women's Link, accused Julio of deceiving applicants by promising them a better life, but this is reportedly a lie. 'Then there's the threats. Once they realize things are not good, they are made to believe something bad will happen if they do not obey and continue to work in his homes,' she said.

Rios added that there is also violence in the household, and it comes in three forms: beatings, confinement, and physical and psychological aggression. Iglesias is one of the most successful artists of his time, having sold over 300 million records in various languages throughout his career. For many years, he has protected his name and honour, but the 82-year-old is now being dragged into what seems like the biggest controversy he has ever been involved in.