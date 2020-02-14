Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed a new member in their family last month.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have again become parents. The couple welcomed their third child, a daughter, after keeping the pregnancy a secret. They shared the news with the public on Thursday through Instagram and revealed the little bundle of joy was born on Thursday, January 30.

"My Sunshine 01.30.2020," the "Hero" singer captioned a picture of himself holding the newborn in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kournikova also shared two pictures from the hospital on the internet, one of which shows her cuddling with the baby while the other is a happy family picture of the three.

The news of the new family member made it to the headlines last week when Julio Iglesias Jr., the singer's half-brother, spoke about the baby number 3 during an interview with Chilean radio station ADN, reports Hello!

"I've already become an uncle. My brother now has three children. He's very happy," the "Gone Country" singer revealed while keeping the sex of the child a secret. It came a week after the former Russian tennis player was spotted with a baby bump in Miami.

Iglesias and Kournikova were already parents to two children - twins Nicholas and Lucy, whom they welcomed in December 2017.

The singer has been dating the former Russian athlete since 2001 when they met on the set of his music video for "Escape." Although the couple is yet to tie the knot, the Grammy-winning singer called Kournikova his "wife" during a performance.She also wears a yellow diamond on her ring finger.

Explaining why he called Kournikova his wife, Iglesias said in an interview with The Sun in 2017: "We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time and I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle."

The former tennis player also opened up about marriage in an interview with Women's Health magazine in 2001. The reality TV personality said: "(marriage) isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship—that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."