The shift to hybrid work has changed how businesses operate, creating new challenges for IT teams. Managing a wide range of devices, keeping systems accessible, and addressing cybersecurity risks have become critical priorities. Amidst this changing environment, Aditya Shrotri, senior software engineering manager at Omnissa, has become a key figure in creating solutions to address these issues.

Aditya Shrotri's career spans over 13 years and includes exemplary enterprise mobility and security work. He has helped position Omnissa as a leader in a fast-evolving industry through his leadership and patented innovations. His focus on simplifying complexity has set a standard for secure and adaptive digital workplaces.

Developing Key Enterprise Solutions

Shrotri's career began with a scholarship to the University of Florida, where he completed a master's degree in computer engineering in 2014. His early roles at VMware quickly advanced to senior-level responsibilities, giving him opportunities to develop key enterprise solutions.

'The goal has always been to simplify complexity," he says. "Enterprise IT teams face immense challenges managing a wide range of devices, and our solutions aim to make this process seamless, secure, and scalable.'

One of Aditya Shrotri's most significant accomplishments is Freestyle Orchestrator, a low-code platform streamlining workflows. The tool has boosted application deployment speeds by ten times and generated more than £122 million ($150 million) in revenue. His work modernising Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) architecture has also changed how organisations approach security and workflow optimisation.

Addressing Hybrid Work Challenges

Hybrid work has heightened the need for secure and flexible endpoint management. Employees accessing enterprise systems from home on personal devices create vulnerabilities that traditional IT frameworks were not designed to handle. Freestyle Orchestrator is a cornerstone of Omnissa's strategy for solving these problems.

The platform allows administrators to create workflows with minimal technical expertise, making automating processes and maintaining compliance easier. This efficiency enhances security by proactively enabling IT teams to respond to potential risks.

'We recognised early on that automation was key to scaling endpoint management,' Aditya Shrotri says. 'Freestyle Orchestrator allows IT teams to shift their focus from repetitive tasks to strategic initiatives.'

UEM Sets a New Standard

Omnissa's Unified Endpoint Management platform integrates access control, application management, and security policies into a cloud-based solution. This integration has helped Fortune 500 companies, universities, and healthcare providers improve their IT operations. Today, Omnissa serves more than 26,000 customers globally.

One of Aditya Shrotri's standout achievements is transforming Workspace ONE UEM's architecture. By shifting from a monolithic structure to a microservices-based model, he improved the platform's scalability, reduced downtime, and made it easier to add new features.

'The ability to adapt to diverse environments while maintaining robust security defines effective endpoint management," he says. "Our solutions empower organisations to achieve this balance seamlessly.'

Driving the Industry Forward

Aditya Shrotri's work has significantly impacted enterprise security through patented innovations. One example is U.S. Patent 11743124 B2, which outlines a method for deploying Data Loss Prevention policies. This feature allows IT teams to enforce consistent security across multiple platforms and was instrumental in securing multimillion-dollar deals with Fortune 50 companies.

Another key patent, U.S. Patent 20230403302 A1, introduces device-driven workflows that enable real-time compliance checks. This technology helps organisations instantly address security gaps and ensure devices remain compliant.

'Patents reflect the challenges we've solved and the possibilities we've unlocked,' he says. 'They demonstrate our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.'

Building a Legacy of Innovation

Aditya Shrotri sees a future where endpoint management becomes increasingly autonomous and powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. He predicts these technologies will enable real-time threat detection and automated remediation.

'In five years, we'll see endpoint management solutions that are both adaptive and intuitive," he says. "AI will play a pivotal role in transforming how businesses operate, ensuring security and efficiency at unprecedented levels.'

Omnissa plans to triple its user base and expand its reach in the digital workspace market. The company also aims to increase enterprise IT adoption rates by more than 50 per cent, driven by its advanced orchestration tools and cloud-native solutions.

'Innovation is not just about solving today's problems. It is about preparing for the challenges of tomorrow,' he says.