Whilst the biting chill of mid-winter often discourages outdoor excursions, skywatchers have a compelling reason to brave the cold tonight (19-20 January). A spectacular celestial display is poised to unfold across a vast swathe of the United States as a powerful geomagnetic storm targets the Northern Hemisphere.

This evening offers a rare chance to see the elusive aurora borealis, a phenomenon seldom visible this far south. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the auroras could appear 'over much of the northern half of the country and as far south as Alabama to northern California.'

Massive Geomagnetic Storm Creates Viewing Opportunity

The powerful geomagnetic storm is expected to slam into the Northern Hemisphere overnight, drastically increasing the likelihood of the northern lights making an appearance. This extensive reach offers a unique opportunity for millions of residents who typically miss out on these polar light shows to witness the event from their own backyards.

The primary window for this dazzling performance is scheduled for the early morning hours of Tuesday, 20 January. Whilst the night may start quietly, patience will likely be rewarded as the magnetic activity peaks before dawn.

Experts advise that geomagnetic activity is expected to return to normal levels by Tuesday night, making this a fleeting event. The viewing window is limited to just several hours before conditions subside.

NORTHERN LIGHTS FROM SPACE 🚨: — A stunning wave of auroras is lighting up the U.S. tonight — even reaching states as far south as Florida.



This solar storm is one of the most powerful we’ve seen in years.



From the ISS, astronauts captured a breathtaking view: a sweeping red… pic.twitter.com/689864KiyN — Night Sky Now (@NightSkyNow) January 19, 2026

G4 Severe Storm Watch Signals Rare Intensity

This atmospheric disturbance stems from a coronal mass ejection, or CME — a massive burst of solar material and magnetic fields erupting from the sun's surface. When that eruption crashes into Earth's magnetic shield, it triggers a geomagnetic storm.

On 19 January, the Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G4 'severe' geomagnetic storm watch. Watches of this level are classified as very rare because they signal an intensity far beyond typical solar storms.

Infrastructure Faces Potential Disruption Risks

Whilst the light shows are stunning, a storm this fierce brings genuine risks for modern infrastructure. A G4 rating means the atmospheric disturbance is strong enough to interfere with power grids, spacecraft operations, and satellite or radio navigation systems.

The influx of charged particles can induce electric currents in power lines and disrupt the precise signals used by GPS and communication networks. 'Detrimental impacts to some of our critical infrastructure technology are possible, but mitigation is possible,' the prediction centre noted.

Utility providers and satellite operators are typically alerted in advance to take protective measures, ensuring that the grid and essential services remain stable despite the solar onslaught.

How to Capture Professional Photos With Your iPhone

For those hoping to document the event, modern smartphones are surprisingly capable tools. Capturing the northern lights on a smartphone requires more than simply pointing and shooting.

To achieve the dramatic ribbons of colour commonly seen on social media, you typically need to enhance your camera's performance. As USA Today notes, standard auto settings struggle to gather enough light in such dark conditions, so manual adjustments are key.

Photography experts suggest the key is adjusting settings to permit as much light as possible. Most modern phones automatically switch to Night Mode when conditions darken, which keeps the shutter open for several seconds.

However, raising the exposure manually to the highest setting your phone allows will make the aurora's colours appear richer and more intense. Setting your exposure to approximately 10 seconds allows your phone's sensor to capture more light, so the aurora's colours and fine details appear more clearly than in a quick photograph.

If you can keep the phone completely steady with a tripod, you may be able to extend the exposure to around 30 seconds for richer, more detailed photographs of the moving lights. Be mindful of your surroundings; if there is excessive ambient light from streetlamps or the moon, Night Mode might permit too much light and overexpose your photographs.

To combat that, you might need to modify the exposure adjustment setting, ensuring the blacks remain deep and the colours stand out against the sky. Photographers with experience capturing auroras recommend scouting locations with minimal light pollution well before the event begins to maximise image quality.