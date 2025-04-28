An uneasy calm hangs over Tuschen area of Guyana on Monday as enraged residents are demanding justice in suspicious death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge in Double Day Hotel where her bruised body was found floating in the swimming pool on Thursday triggering widespread resentment.

Local shops reopened cautiously this morning as police maintained a visible presence throughout the neighbourhood after the protesters staged a 12-hour standoff at Leonora Police Station on Friday. Unconfirmed arson attacks reportedly targeted both the hotel where Adrianna's body was discovered and the owner's private residence.

Adrianna's heartbroken family and friends await her autopsy report and are calling for justice and in response to the public outcry, Guyana President Irfaan Ali has offered his administrative and personal support to the grieving family.

What We Know About Adrianna's Tragic, Untimely Passing

On Wednesday, 23 April 2025, Adrianna visited the Double Day Hotel with her grandmother and relatives. After purchasing pool access bands, she was last seen near the hotel's swimming pool shortly after 1:10 PM. Her worried family began searching for her within the next two hours, notifying the Tuschen Police Station of her disappearance at 3:30 PM. Adrianna's body was only discovered the next morning between 10 and 10:30 AM in the pool where she had last been seen in.

Marks On Adrianna's Body Indicate Foul Play

The condition and location of Adrianna's body raised more questions than answers, even after an initial observation by medical staff and police. Adrianna's face and limbs had visible bruises and swelling, prompting concerns that the girl was assaulted before her death.

Additionally, Adrianna's loved ones have pointed out it makes little sense for Adrianna's body to have been in the pool all along, as there were mass searches for her for over 20 hours. Both of these factors have fuelled suspicions that Adrianna may have been murdered outside the pool and later placed in it.

Police Admit Wrongful Reporting

The Guyana Police Force's initial report muddled the investigation into Adrianna's death when they erroneously suggested she was kidnapped. They reported that CCTV footage showed Adrianna entering a red and black Toyota Raum, registration PSS 4684, headed towards Vreed-en-Hoop. However, this information was later retracted after further review, and an internal investigation was launched.

The release of this initial report has backfired on law enforcement, increasing public distrust and raising concerns about their competence and integrity.

Adrianna's Parents Forego Investigation

Adrianna's parents refused an autopsy by the government-appointed Barbadian pathologist, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul, due to a lack of trust in the authorties' ability to deliver justice. Instead, they demanded an independent autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner of the State of Delaware, Dr Gary L. Collins. Dr Collins participated in the identification of almost two dozen victims of the Mahdia school fire in 2023. The autopsy is expected to be carried out today.

Additionally, the grieving family is also calling for the inquiry into Adrianna's death to be done by international investigators such as the FBI or Royal Canadian Mounted Police. In a compassionate move, the Guyana government has agreed to fund this independent process. Adrianna's community was not appeased, however, with many calling for justice through mass protests.

Community Rallies And Protests in Shared Outrage

On Friday, there was a 12-hour standoff at the Leonora Police Station. It is also believed that protestors lit fire to the Double Day Hotel and the owner's residence, though this is unconfirmed.

Prior to the fire, Adrianna's father, Subrian Younge, alleged that the hotel owners abused Adrianna prior to her death and then bribed the police to release false information.

Reports have confirmed that the owners of the hotel fled Guyana amid the backlash.

The Rights of the Child Commission also stood with Adrianna's family, stating: 'Justice for Adrianna is not negotiable— it is a moral imperative.' The Commission demanded a thorough, transparent investigation and reminded the government of its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

'Our hearts are with you, the Commission told Adrianna's family. 'The RCC stands ready to support your pursuit of justice and to ensure Adrianna's death will not be in vain.'

An Uphill Battle: The Start of Administrative Change

With the community breathing down President Ali's neck, there might be answers regarding Adrianna's case in the horizon. Ali has ordered the formation of a special investigative team and pledged full governmental support for a transparent inquiry. Thus far, Region Three Police Commander Khalid Mandall has been replaced, and hotel staff, security guards, and a swimming instructor have been questioned.

The President also visited Adrianna's family to offer his condolences in person. He made a heartfelt post about the experience, expressing his commitment to delivering closure.

This evening, I had an emotional encounter with the parents, family, and friends of Adrianna Younge. I reassured them of our unconditional support, love, and prayers as Guyanese. I reiterated what I...

In an emotional plea, Adrianna's mother described her daughter as a quiet, helpful child known for being 'quick, smart' and 'lively.'

The family's desperation is further fueled by the Double Day Hotel's torrid history, which includes the death of another youth in horribly similar circumstances.

Previous Mysterious Death At Hotel

In 2012, a young man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the same pool, at the same hotel. An autopsy conducted on 20-year-old Sadeek Juman's body suggests he drowned after experiencing blunt trauma by hitting his head in the pool, being attacked— or both. Though charges were laid on the hotel owner's son and a staff member, these were later dismissed.