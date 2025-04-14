Seventeen-year-old Karmelo Anthony is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of fellow teenager Austin Metcalf, also 17, during a track meet on 2 April at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over seating arrangements and tragically resulted in Metcalf's death.

Following Anthony's arrest, fundraising efforts were launched online—initially via GoFundMe—to support his legal defence. However, the platform removed the campaigns, citing its policy against raising funds for the legal defence of violent crimes. The move sparked widespread debate online, while a separate and active fundraising campaign has since appeared on GiveSendGo.

Tragic Incident At Track Meet

According to police, Karmelo Anthony allegedly used a knife during a confrontation over seating at a school track meet. Ahead of his initial court appearance, the 17-year-old suspect—accused in the fatal stabbing of fellow student athlete Austin Metcalf—has appointed a new legal representative.

Metcalf's family claims that Anthony stabbed him in the heart following the argument, resulting in fatal injuries. Austin tragically died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter.

Conflicting Fundraising Efforts

Following the tragic incident, two fundraising drives began: one to honour Metcalf's memory and the other to provide support for Anthony, who acknowledges the killing but argues it was self-defence.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraising effort for Anthony and his family had exceeded £304929.18 ($400,000), intended to support them 'during this challenging and difficult time,' whereas Metcalf's fund stood at approximately £259189.80 ($340,000).

Anthony is still held at the Collin County jail with a £0.76 million ($1 million) bond, but he plans to request a lower amount on Monday. Anthony's family posted a message on the fundraising page: 'This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time.'

'The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.'

Legal Proceedings And New Defense

Anthony's family obtained Mike Howard, a Dallas criminal defence attorney, just before his bond hearing on Monday. On Saturday, WFAA received confirmation from Billy Clark and Kim T. Cole that they had ceased representing Anthony.

Simultaneously, the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), a non-profit backing the teen, publicised the switch in legal representation. 'The family of Karmelo Anthony has officially retained Attorney Mike Howard as lead counsel in Karmelo's legal defence,' the group said.

We are grateful for the early support from Attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole, and we continue working to build a strong legal team for the fight ahead. Karmelo deserves what every citizen deserves: fair treatment and full rights under the law. We won't stop fighting until he gets it,' the organisation said and shared donation link to raise money for him.

Community Response And Outrage

The fundraising effort sparked widespread anger on social media, with many demanding the platform halt donations. GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson responded on X, defending the platform's choice to maintain the campaign.

GiveSendGo's Defense Of The Campaign

'I wanted to share my perspective on the ongoing discussion about whether we should allow fundraising for individuals who've been charged with a crime,' Wilson said. 'We're now seeing similar outrage from the right as we once did from the left when we allowed campaigns for Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. In both of those cases, we upheld the principle that someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Shouldn't that same standard apply here as well?'

According to Wilson, people contributed to each of the three campaigns to uphold due process and ensure a fair trial. 'From the beginning, we decided that GiveSendGo would not serve as judge and jury. We're not here to decide who deserves a defence. That's the role of our justice system,' Wilson said.

'The right was outraged when GoFundMe removed Rittenhouse's campaign. Do you now believe big tech should censor based on their personal beliefs around a situation?' According to Fox 4, she pleaded with people to let the legal system run its course and to avoid yielding to 'mob outrage.'

Anthony Fundraisers Removed By GoFundMe

GoFundMe has removed multiple campaigns created to raise funds for Anthony. 'GoFundMe's Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defence of violent crimes. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraisers for the legal defence of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform and fully refunded,' a GoFundMe spokesperson said in a statement.

In a statement, the Anthony family asserted they had no involvement with any of the GoFundMe campaigns. 'Any GoFundMe account is not authorised or endorsed by the family. Please do not use GoFundMe for any donations to Karmelo Anthony's family,' they clarified.

Remembering Austin

On 12 April, a memorial service for Austin Metcalf was held at 10 a.m. at Hope Fellowship Frisco East, located at 9950 Rolater Rd. in Frisco. Following the service, the family held a private burial.