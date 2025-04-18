Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old from Frisco, Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a local track meet. Anthony admitted to the act, stating: 'I'm not alleged. I did it.' However, he claims the killing was in self-defence after Metcalf allegedly initiated the confrontation, threatening him before escalating the situation.

Backlash Over Donations And Release

After Anthony's arrest on 2 April and incarceration at Collin County Jail, he was granted house arrest upon posting a £189,000 ($250,000) bond—reduced from an original £756,000 ($1 million). The family raised funds, collecting over £317,000 ($420,000), sparking public outrage over donations being used to support someone accused of murder.

Anthony's lawyer, Mike Howard, clarified that the money would not go towards the bond but instead fund private security and relocation to a safer, gated community. 'This family needs to be able to survive. There's been a tremendous amount of pressure,' he told Fox 4 News.

GoFundMe eventually removed the campaign, but not before it nearly reached its £378,000 ($500,000) goal.

Family Speaks Out Amid Threats And Expulsion

On 17 April, Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes, publicly addressed the case for the first time alongside the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), an advocacy group supporting the family. NGAN President Dominique Alexander denounced the 'unimaginable amount of hate, racism and threats' the family has received, adding that much of it stemmed from misinformation and false accusations on social media.

Alexander clarified that the family has not received any money from the donations and denied rumours of luxury purchases, stating that security was provided by NGAN, not paid for with public funds. He also criticised Frisco ISD's decision to expel Anthony just a month before graduation, despite his 3.7 GPA, claiming it was an attempt to deflect responsibility.

Hayes emotionally stated that their family had moved to North Texas for a better life and that the backlash has significantly impacted their mental health. Her husband is currently on leave from work due to the ongoing investigation. 'I don't know why we've been targeted and discriminated against,' she said. She also expressed sympathy for the Metcalf family and asked for continued prayers and support.

A Divisive Case Of Self-Defence

Howard strongly defended his client's actions, stating: 'Every Texan deserves the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life.' He also noted that Anthony asked officers whether what he did qualified as self-defence at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutor Bill Wirsky countered: 'For reasons unknown, the defendant brought a knife to a track meet for what probably could have been a fist fight at worst.' Many have questioned why Anthony brought a weapon to a school event.

Despite this, Howard maintains Anthony's character is being overlooked. 'Karmelo is a 17-year-old kid and an excellent student. He is the captain of his track team and the captain of his football team. This is a tragedy all the way around for both families.'

Race And Media Scrutiny

Anthony's case has become a flashpoint for broader conversations about racial bias in American media and justice. Accusations that his family used donations to buy luxury items were debunked by neighbours and online users. One resident stated: 'They've always lived in this neighbourhood renting their current home.'

Others accused the media of racism, with black influencer @Aquarius_Wave commenting: 'If you are indeed guilty... you will likely be rewarded by the system so long, so long as you're black.'

Supporters of Anthony argue he was being bullied by Metcalf, who allegedly mocked him and told him to leave as he wasn't part of the school. These advocates cite this as valid grounds for self-defence, pointing out parallels with the Kyle Rittenhouse case, where Rittenhouse claimed self-defence after fatally shooting multiple people.

The case has divided public opinion sharply along political lines. Democrats have largely supported Anthony, while Republicans have backed the Metcalf family. This political polarisation has once again complicated national discourse around crime, race, and justice in America.

Conditions Of House Arrest

Anthony's bond release came with strict conditions:

House arrest with ankle monitor

No social media usage

No contact with Metcalf's family

May only leave home with prior court approval and parental supervision

Must check in weekly with the court's bailiff

Violation of any of these conditions would result in immediate re-incarceration. The case of Karmelo Anthony has ignited national debates around self-defence laws, racial inequality, and ethical fundraising. Prosecutors have noted the heightened public emotion and potential for the case to shape future interpretations of Texas law.

However, until a verdict is reached in court, the truth of what happened that day—and how it should be judged—remains a matter for the justice system.