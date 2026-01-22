In a move that has sparked intense backlash across social media, notorious adult performer Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Emma Billinger) has reframed her upcoming London marathon as a 'breeding mission.'

Originally intended as a celebration of the one-year anniversary of her 1,057-man sex world record set on 12 January 2025, the 26-year-old creator now admits the primary objective is to conceive a child with an anonymous participant.

The event, which was initially scheduled for mid-January, has been officially postponed to Saturday, 7 February 2026. Blue revealed that the delay was a 'deliberate strategy' to ensure the marathon aligns perfectly with her peak fertility window.

The 'Cycle' Strategy Behind the Postponement

Blue, who was born on 14 May 1999 and grew up in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, addressed the delay directly on Instagram.

In a candid social media update, Blue informed her followers that the primary goal of the session is to 'become a mum' and to give participants the 'opportunity to become a daddy.'

'I am so sorry I delayed my last event,' she told followers, 'but that's because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy.'

The 24-hour marathon is set to take place at a private venue in London, occurring just months after she was deported from Indonesia and handed a 10-year entry ban for 'desecrating' the national flag outside the Indonesian Embassy on 15 December 2025.

The revelation has stunned fans and critics alike, with many branding the move as her 'sickest' and most 'irresponsible' stunt to date.

This 'breeding' narrative marks a significant shift from her previous professional persona, suggesting she is no longer merely chasing digital engagement but is now seeking to merge her career with a life-changing biological goal despite widespread condemnation from child welfare advocates.

Medical and ethical experts have raised immediate concerns regarding the legality and morality of an event framed around intentional conception with multiple anonymous partners. While Blue has frequently dismissed her critics as 'jealous' or 'prudish,' the 'breeding mission' has ignited a fierce debate on social media about the long-term impact on any potential child and the lack of screening for paternal genetic history or STIs in such a chaotic environment.

Detractors have labelled the plan as a 'desperate plea for relevance' following her ban from OnlyFans in June 2025. However, Blue remains unfazed, asserting that she has 'broken no laws' and that her participants are consenting adults who are fully aware of the 'mission' at hand. She told her followers, 'Saturday, February 7, is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity.'

A Lucrative Year of Scandals

The London event follows a chaotic 12 months for the star, which included the July 2025 high-profile Channel 4 documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story and several international bans. In 2025, her 'Petting Zoo' stunt; where she planned to be tied up in a glass box and have sex with 2,000 men, was famously cancelled after OnlyFans deemed it a breach of their 'extreme challenge' policy, leading to her permanent removal from the site.

Despite these setbacks, Blue continues to operate via independent channels like Fansly, reportedly earning over £1.5 million per month. Her 2026 'Back Door Blow Out' is expected to be her most lucrative yet, with tickets from the original January date rolling over to the new February slot.

For Blue, the 'mission' is as much about financial domination as it is about biological legacy, ensuring her name remains at the centre of the British tabloid cycle as she transitions from adult performer to what she calls a 'content-creating matriarch.'