Earlier this month, Bezos-owned Space Venture Blue Origin launched its first all-female crew from West Texas, marking an important milestone in space exploration. The six-strong team included well-known celebrities such as singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez, along with experienced professionals like NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen.

Katy Perry's recent trip to the fringes of space has added a new chapter to the world of celebrity space travel. While her journey was met with mixed reactions, it undeniably has opened the door for more stars to venture beyond Earth's atmosphere.

The question now is: who could be the next famous face to blast off, and what factors influence their chances?

The Growing List of Spacebound Celebrities

Katy Perry made history as the first pop star to travel past the Kármán line, the recognised boundary of space, on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket earlier this month. She was joined by a diverse group including a handful of experts, all returning with stories that have reignited public interest. Yet, her trip also sparked criticism, mainly centred around the hefty price tag – estimated at around £115,000 (roughly $150,000) for a seat, with total costs possibly reaching £360,000 (approximately $475,000).

Despite the controversy, the wealthy can still find ways into orbit. Bezos's space company has not made tickets widely available to the public, but offers are passed around among the rich and famous. And with the success of Perry's flight, it's clear that more celebrities are eager to join the ranks of space tourists.

Potential Candidates for the Next Launch

Among the names most often linked with future space trips are those who have expressed interest or possess the financial means. Kim Kardashian, for example, was reportedly invited to join the Blue Origin crew but ultimately was not a part of it due to scheduling concerns. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also opted out, citing safety concerns, but Kim remains open to future opportunities.

Another familiar face is Leonardo DiCaprio. His long-standing fascination with space, from his roles in sci-fi films to his previous purchase of a Virgin Galactic ticket in 2013, suggests a genuine interest. DiCaprio's closeness to Jeff Bezos and his recent socialising with Sánchez add to the speculation that he may be a future space traveller.

Famous Faces with Space Dreams

Paris Hilton was among the earliest stars to consider space tourism, purchasing a Virgin Galactic ticket in 2008. Although she never boarded a spaceship then, her dreams of leaving Earth's atmosphere have persisted. Watching Perry's trip appears to have rekindled her desire to go, especially given her early interest in space travel.

Rihanna also bought three tickets for Virgin Galactic back in 2013, each costing around £380,000 (roughly $500,000). She planned to take her brother and a bodyguard, but ultimately didn't make the journey. Still, her enthusiasm for space travel remains evident, and recent rumours suggest she could be a candidate for future trips.

The Younger Generation and Ambitions

Justin Bieber once joked about shooting a music video in space, and he even bought a Virgin Galactic ticket in 2013. Although he never flew, his interest in space has not waned, and he's been linked to potential trips should the opportunity arise. With his vast fanbase and media presence, his participation would undoubtedly make headlines.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump expressed a childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, and her father's administration was keen on Mars exploration. While no firm plans exist, her connections with Elon Musk and NASA make her a plausible candidate for future missions.

The Future of Celebrity Space Travel

The space race among billionaires is getting ever more competitive. Elon Musk's SpaceX also offers trips to space, and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic continues to sell tickets to the wealthy. The competition could mean more frequent and diverse opportunities for celebrities eager to make their mark among the stars.

However, the high costs and safety concerns remain significant hurdles. Perry's flight, while groundbreaking, has led to questions about whether more stars will risk their reputation or wealth on such ventures. Yet, with each new trip, the possibility of a celebrity space programme becomes more and more possible..

While Katy Perry's controversial journey has sparked debate, it has also shown that space tourism is no longer just a dream for the ultra-rich. As more stars express interest and the technology becomes slightly more accessible, the next celebrity voyage into space could be just around the corner. Whether they will go for the thrill, the fame, or simply to say they've been among the stars, only time will tell. For now, the universe remains a playground for the wealthy — but the list of possible spacebound celebrities continues to grow.