Estonian vlogger Siim Roosipuu—known to his followers as Pro Life Travel—has been arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and now faces deportation from the Philippines.

Authorities are drawing direct parallels to the controversial Vitaly Zdorovetskiy case, signaling a major crackdown on foreign creators. Here is why the BI is officially losing patience with 'disruptive' content creation.

It Was Another 'Vitaly-style' Stunt

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration arrested and is set to deport Roosipuu, who is an Estonian national and a vlogger.

Authorities have declared that they will no longer tolerate foreign content creators who harass locals, provoke public outrage, and turn Filipino communities into viral spectacles.

Para sa mga dayuhang gagawing content ang pinoy eh aba di pa kayo natuto kay Vitaly? HAHAHAH isa nanamang rage baiter ang nahuli



ang masasabi ko lang ayyyyy da is surved pic.twitter.com/4hy1ZFVyft — Manu (@m__anu_) January 20, 2026

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said, 'The Philippines is not a content playground,' he added, 'We welcome tourists and legitimate creators, but anyone who exploits our people for views, clicks, or profit will face arrest, deportation, and blacklisting.'

Viado described the stunt of the Estonian vlogger as 'another Vitaly case' as Roosipuu demonstrated the same behaviour as the Russian vlogger, Zdorovetskiy.

Zdorovetskiy, who was arrested on 2 April 2025 faced multiple charges, including three counts of unjust vexation, theft, and being an 'undesirable alien.' He has since been deported to Russia on 17 January 2026.

'This is another Vitaly case — different person, same behavior,' Viado said. 'A foreign vlogger comes here, disrespects Filipinos, violates our laws, and thinks he can hide behind a camera and a social media following. That ends here,' he stressed firmly.

The arrest was prompted by a formal resolution from local officials in Negros Oriental, who declared the vlogger persona non grata.

He was arrested on 15 January 2026 in his apartment in Barangay Cantil-e, Dumaguete City.

Who is Estonian Vlogger Siim Roosipuu?

Siim Roosipuu is a 34-year-old Estonian traveler and digital content creator who produces videos for his social media.

His works focus on documenting budget-friendly travel experiences and exploring local cultures throughout Southeast Asia and he is also an entrepreneur who has served as a board member for companies in Estonia.

But Roosipuu is not just in the Philippines to travel, as he is married to a Filipina and has spent a significant amount of time living and vlogging across the Philippines.

His content often highlights his perspective as a digital nomad residing in the country while sharing his daily life and experiences with his family.

However, the city council of Negros Oriental has cited that Roosipuu has done unauthorized filming, offensive remarks to Filipinos, harassment, including asking inappropriate questions to women and underage women, which has since circulated online.

In one of his videos, the Estonian Vlogger said that Filipino men look like monkeys.

He said, 'The guys they look so monkey sometimes. Like so monkey face. They even stare at me also' then proceed to mimic a monkey.

Estonian Vlogger Apologises for His Stunt

When Roosipuu was arrested and in prison, he repeatedly apologised, insisting that he never intended to offend anyone.

'If anybody was offended, I am very sorry about that. I did not do this intentionally,' the Estonian vlogger said.

He added, 'Perhaps my understanding of the situation was wrong, but my intention in the Philippines has always been to explore and connect with Filipinos — because I love Filipinos.'

Why BI is Cracking Down on Foreign Creators

According to the Immigration Bureau, the arrest was in line with the Philippine President's directive, which is to ensure that foreign nationals who fail to follow Philippine laws face appropriate sanctions.

The authorities have noticed a 'repeating pattern' of foreign vloggers abusing the country's openness for shock content and online fame.

The BI stressed 'harassment, public disturbance, and disrespect — whether done for entertainment or monetized online — are serious violations that will not be excused under the guise of vlogging.'

Viado has also warned that the foreign national who tests the limits of Philippine hospitality should expect consequences.

'If you come here to provoke, insult, or humiliate Filipinos, your stay will be short and your exit will be permanent,' he said.