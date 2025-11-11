Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao's alleged 'secret son,' Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, is opening up about his life story — from his complicated past to how he found himself stepping into the same ring as his famous father.

As Eman begins to make headlines, many are equally curious about his mother, Joanna Rose Bacosa, the woman Pacquiao reportedly had a relationship with years ago that led to the birth of his son - this, despite the fact that the boxing legend is committed to wife, Jinkee.

Eman Opened Up About His Past

Emmanuel Joseph Bacosa Pacquiao, 21 years old, grew up in Tagum, Davao, a province in the Philippines. At a young age, Eman said he already knew about his parents' complicated situation and said that he already knew who his father was.

'Since I was a child, I've always known that Manny Pacquiao is my father,' Eman shared in Filipino during a candid interview with Jessica Soho, aired on Sunday, 9 November, on the broadcast journalist's lifestyle programme Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.

Eman Experienced Bullying

The young boxing athlete also shared that he was proud of his father, but was bullied growing up because of this.

He was asked why he was bullied and said it was because he was a 'Pacquiao.' Eman said that his bullies would gang up on him, and he would even try to escape them, taking a different route just to flee.

'Because they said I was Manny Pacquiao's son. Sometimes they would say, "Come on, let's fight." But when I walked out the gate, they weren't there anymore — they'd already beaten me up. That happened every day. Sometimes I would run away out the back of the school to avoid them,' he said.

Later on, Eman faced one of his bullies in his early fight at the fiesta in his town, but unfortunately lost.

Eman Longed For His Father

Eman also shared his hardship, especially growing up without his father. He said that the boxing legend would help from time to time and provide for him, but revealed how he was hurt by the situation and longed for a father.

'At first, it hurt. That's why when I was a child, I was often short‑tempered. I used to envy other kids, especially during Father's Day, when I saw them with their dads.'

He continued, 'I've always longed for my father's love ever since I was a child. I barely knew him. I used to pray, "Lord, I hope I could spend just one whole day with him — or even just a short moment" — when I was still young.'

Not long enough, Eman gained a father figure in his stepfather, Sultan Ramir Dino, whom his mother, Joanna, married.

Dino initially didn't know who Eman's biological father but treated him as his own—even supported Eman in his dream of becoming a boxer.

Dino shared that they would sneak out at night to have boxing practices.

Manny Acknowledge Eman

Eman originally used his mother's surname, but in 2022, after 10 years, Emman was acknowledged by his father, giving him his surname, 'Pacquiao', because he dreamed of also fighting inside the ring.

'Son, I'll make you a Pacquiao. It will help you go up in boxing,' Eman shared, recalling a conversation with Pacman.

'It felt like he was making it up to me. I said, "Wow, thank you, Lord,"' Eman said in the local language.

He also revealed that Pacman apologized to him and said that he had a good relationship with Manny's wife, Jinkee, and his grandmother.

Eman Followed His Father's Footsteps

Eman started his boxing career at the age of 9, in hopes of becoming just like his father.

At first, his mother was against this since he knew it was dangerous. Pacman also discouraged him from pursuing it because of the hardships he experienced and even offered him to study in the US.

'I also want to become a world champion like my dad. If not an eight-division champion, then at least an undisputed champion,' he said

Recently, Eman won his latest fight against Nico Salado by unanimous decision in Thrilla Manila 2.

Eman's Mother

Eman's mother is Joanna Rose Bacosa, who first came public about the relationship she had with Pacman back in 2006, and in 2011, she came out once again to ask the boxing legend to acknowledge their lovechild, Eman.

According to an exclusive interview with Joanna before she started her relationship with the boxing legend in April 2003.

They met at the Pan Pacific Hotel, where she works as a 'spotter' and waitress.

'I met Manny Pacquiao in 2003. I worked at City Square in Pan Pacific, and he was a regular customer who would often come there,' Joanna shared in Filipino. 'That's where it all started,' she added.

When Joanna got pregnant in May 2003, Manny told her to stop working and relocate to a different house to dodge rumours.

On 2 January 2004, their short-lived love affair's child was born, who is now also making a name in boxing, following in the footsteps of his father in the world of boxing, and revealed that he wanted to be a world champion just like his father.