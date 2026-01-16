Controversial streamer and former YouTube personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has made an appearance in public with a dramatically different look after he completed his nine-month prison sentence in the Philippines and is awaiting deportation.

Newly-released photos taken during the YouTuber's last public appearance prove that he sports a scruffy beard, long hair, and a visibly gloomy face, stirring renewed waves of interest in the internet community, which has reached the final stage of the YouTuber's case.

According to Philippine officials, Zdorovetskiy is now free to be deported from the country now that he has served his jail time.

An order for deportation has been issued, but final administrative clearance is needed before he can be put on the plane for deportation to Russia. This will be done within days, according to the authorities.

Why Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Is Being Deported

The Department of the Interior and Local Government confirmed this week that Zdorovetskiy has served his full sentence and is no longer under detention.

The Interior Secretary, Jonvic Remulla, added that it ought to serve as a bridge for visitors from other countries that when they travel within the Philippines, they have to respect Philippine laws.

Officials expressed that there were no more issues lingering with the streamer and he would be free once he leaves Philippine jurisdiction.

Immigration bureau officials said the Bureau of Immigration has already signed off on the deportation order with clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation still pending as a matter of procedure.

Inside the Livestream That Led to His Arrest

Zdorovetskiy was arrested last year after broadcasting a controversial livestream filmed in public areas of the Philippines.

During the stream, he was seen deliberately disturbing the peace, with clips showing confrontations with locals and a traffic officer.

Other footage that circulated widely online appeared to show him taking a patrol motorcycle without authorisation and playing pranks on security guards.

Authorities later said his actions violated public order laws, prompting his arrest and detention while charges were processed.

Nine Months Behind Bars in the Philippines

Following his arrest, Zdorovetskiy remained in custody as legal proceedings continued. Officials later confirmed he would serve a custodial sentence, keeping him behind bars for approximately nine months.

In June, images and reports from inside the facility indicated he had lost a noticeable amount of weight during his detention.

No official details were released about the conditions of his incarceration, though authorities have repeatedly stated that he was treated in accordance with local regulations.

Before-and-After Photos Show Dramatic Physical Change

The presence of Zdorovetskiy in a recent press conference clearly caught everyone's attention because he seemed a world away from his former self.

He was known for his clean-cut appearance in online videos, but he looked gaunt, with a thicker beard and longer hair than fans were used to seeing.

The difference between the early writings and the look he is sporting nowadays has made before-and-after photos highly sought after, and they have been widely circulated over social media sites. The photos have emerged as the main conversation starter as the date for his deportation draws closer.

Officials Say Sentence Served and Remorse Shown

During a media briefing, Remulla stated that their organization had not held any ill will towards the streamer and that he has already served his sentence and showed remorse.

He once again pointed out that the Philippines was open to tourists but must only follow the law, just as Filipinos must do in foreign countries.

This is in relation to the statement that emphasized the case is already closed legally speaking, as deportation is the final process.

What Happens Next for the Streamer

Once final clearances are completed, Zdorovetskiy will be deported to Russia, where he holds citizenship. Officials said there is no indication of further legal action linked to his time in the Philippines.

As the photos from his press appearance keep circulating, the public continues to latch onto what is next for this divisive YouTuber following one of the most high-profile streamer arrests in the country within recent years.