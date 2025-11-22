A new documentary titled The Age of Disclosure claims to expose what might be a cover‑up by the United States government for roughly 80 years, involving not just space crafts but also retrieved alien technology and non-human remains.

It is now is stirring discussions, as it argues that the issue surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and possible extraterrestrial life is far more complex and profound than mere sightings.

Alien Tech Compared to an Atomic Weapon

In the documentary, 34 former high‑ranking individuals from the US military, intelligence and aerospace sectors testify to being involved in or witnessing aspects of this alleged secret project.

One interviewee, Jay Stratton, formerly of the US government's UAP task force, is quoted in the film as saying: 'I have seen with my own eyes non-human craft and non-human beings.' He compares the potential technological implications to the Manhattan Project if alien tech were to be successfully exploited. 'This is the atomic weapon on steroids,' he said.

UAP over nuclear weapon sites is a global issue. The truth is coming November 21.



Worldwide on Prime Video & select theaters in NYC / LA / DC.

Recovered Non‑Human Bodies Fuel UFO Conspiracy Claims

One the most striking claims is a long‑running programme focused on the recovery of crashed crafts and the reverse‑engineering of advanced technology.

Multiple interviewees assert that nonhuman bodies have been retrieved from these incidents. When asked about the nature of the technology retrieved, director Dan Farah explained that it appears to have been created by an intelligent nonhuman entity. 'Whether [the technology] is extraterrestrial, has been here all along, or came here some other way has yet to be determined,' he added.

Farah hopes the film will prompt a wider national conversation about UAPs and government disclosure, even if all classified information cannot be released.

Critics, including scientists consulted by the filmmakers, emphasise that testimonial evidence without solid physical proof remains open to challenge. This is despite the fact that the documentary showcases a variety of claims based on personal accounts.

US President May Soon Confirm Alien Life

Farah, who helms the documentary, has urged for full transparency and hinted that a sitting US president could soon publicly acknowledge extraterrestrial life. He told Entertainment Weekly, 'I think it's only a matter of time before the release of this film is followed by a sitting president stepping to the podium and telling the world, 'We're not alone in the universe.''

The film features appearances from figures such as former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials. Their accounts reveal a history of alleged concealment spanning nearly 80 years.

In the trailer, Rubio asserts: 'We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities and it's not ours.'

Where to Watch The Age of Disclosure?

The Age of Disclosure is a 2025 American documentary film directed by Dan Farah. It premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2025 and secured theatrical release for Oscar‑qualifying screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The documentary can be purchased or rented on Amazon Video, starting 21 November 2025. Free streaming options are currently not listed.