The internet is buzzing once again, reigniting an old debate about extraterrestrial visitors. Following the resurfacing of a famous prophecy by the late Baba Vanga, a new, viral theory suggesting an 'alien ship' has captured global attention.

Now, the world's leading space agency, NASA, has issued an official statement, directly addressing the cosmic speculation and attempting to set the record straight.

Cosmic Object Sparks Conversation

US Congressman George Whitesides of the House Science Committee revealed an extraordinary fact about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. He stated that the object, which NASA and other space projects worldwide have monitored, is believed to be older than our planet, with an estimated age of 5 to 8 billion years.

Whitesides made it clear that nothing proves the internet whispers claiming the celestial body is an extraterrestrial spacecraft travelling through our Solar System.

Today, NASA released new images of 3I/ATLAS, the comet that has been making headlines.



As a member of @sciencedems, I received a special briefing on this subject, and want to share the top three things you need to know. https://t.co/tnmjJPOajm pic.twitter.com/NVO5T6k4wG — Rep. George Whitesides (@Rep_Whitesides) November 19, 2025

Since its discovery on 1 July 2025, the comet has generated significant interest, prompting NASA to organise an observation effort across the entire Solar System. A group of twelve of the agency's resources, including various telescopes and probes, have taken pictures of 3I/ATLAS as it moves through the inner part of our planetary system.

These varied perspectives enable researchers to contrast the traits of 3I/ATLAS with those of typical comets originating within our Solar System, giving them a unique chance to study the makeup of planetary systems far away.

NASA's Official Response

3I/ATLAS has garnered significant attention because one researcher proposed that it was not a comet but an extraterrestrial device, citing its path, material composition, and several other factors. Nevertheless, NASA refuted the claims, stating that the object's behaviour is consistent with that of a conventional comet.

Speaking at a news briefing in Greenbelt, Maryland, Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, referred to the celestial object as 'our friendly solar system visitor.' She commented on the worldwide interest: 'It's natural to wonder what it is.'

Thank you to Dr. Nicky Fox and Dr. Tom Statler from @NASA for sharing their insights on the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/OFVsb579zr — House Science Committee (@housescience) November 19, 2025

'We love that the world wondered along with us. We were quick to be able to say, yup, it definitely behaves like a comet. We certainly haven't seen any technosignatures or anything from it that would lead us to believe it was anything other than a comet.'

The official dismissal of the 'alien ship' theory by NASA arrived just as the internet debate gained momentum following the reappearance of the famous, decades-old predictions made by the legendary Bulgarian mystic, Baba Vanga.

The Prophecy Connection

The object has brought back into focus conversations about Baba Vanga's forecasts, a Bulgarian mystic widely known for her purported foresight of significant events, such as the Chernobyl tragedy and the 11 September attacks.

Specific online chatter alleges that she foretold contact with extraterrestrials around the middle of the 2020s, prompting conjecture linking these assertions to the appearance of 3I/ATLAS. Nevertheless, none of these assertions has been substantiated, and there is no recorded proof showing she made a specific reference to this interstellar body.

Baba Vanga foresaw a world covered in darkness following an alien invasion during one of her visions. She added in another prediction that the Earth's orbit could 'change'. If this were to happen, the climate on Earth would change massively. pic.twitter.com/z3dVDSswzK — UFO Network (@VenusD9) August 7, 2023

Despite NASA's firm refutations, the persistent online alien theories gained unlikely backing from the academic world.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, in a draft paper called 'Is the Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Alien Technology?,' suggested the object might indeed be an alien spacecraft.

Loeb highlighted several irregularities, including the object's orbit being aligned to within 5 degrees of Earth's ecliptic plane, a phenomenon he judged statistically rare, occurring by chance only once in every 500 instances.

🚨 BREAKING: Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb now says there is a 40% chance 3I/Atlas is alien technology pic.twitter.com/JNaXk079rm — Tips Pensador 💫🏀🥎 (@ospensadorestt) October 27, 2025

'As of now, I assign a 30–40% likelihood that 3I/ATLAS does not have a fully natural origin, based on its seven anomalies that I listed here,' Loeb writes in earlier blog posts. However, Loeb also offered a balanced view, acknowledging the most straightforward explanation: 'As of now, 3I/ATLAS appears most likely to be a natural comet.'

'But the remote possibility of an Oberth manoeuvre must be considered seriously as a black swan event with a small probability, because of its huge implications for humanity,' he added.

The Final Word?

Ultimately, while the enduring prophecies of Baba Vanga and the compelling suggestions of a leading astrophysicist keep the 'alien ship' discussion alive online, the verdict from the world's space experts remains clear.

NASA has officially responded, confirming that, for now, the mysterious 3I/ATLAS is just an exceptionally old comet, moving silently through our Solar System.