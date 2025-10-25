Geeks hoping to flirt with artificial intelligence will have to look elsewhere. Microsoft has confirmed it will not develop or support any form of 'sexy chatbot' or 'simulated erotica', setting a firm boundary in the rapidly growing world of adult AI.

Microsoft Says No to Erotic AI

Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit in Menlo Park, California, Microsoft's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman said the company would stay far away from adult-themed technology.

'That's just not a service we're going to provide. Other companies will build that,' Suleyman told the audience.

His remarks clearly separate Microsoft from rivals OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI, both of which have explored developing chatbots capable of romantic or sexual interactions.

Suleyman, who co-founded Google DeepMind and Inflection AI before joining Microsoft in March, described the trend toward erotic AI as 'very dangerous'.

'You can already see it with some of these avatars and people leaning into the kind of sexbot, erotica direction,' he said. 'This is very dangerous, and I think we should be making conscious decisions to avoid those kinds of things.'

OpenAI and xAI Head in the Opposite Direction

The announcement came just days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that ChatGPT would soon allow verified adult users to have sexually explicit conversations. The update, expected to roll out in December, follows OpenAI's new principle to 'treat adult users like adults'.

Altman said the company had worked to reduce mental health risks linked to AI companionship and would now allow users to explore more intimate or erotic conversations.

Elon Musk's xAI has hinted at similar ambitions. Earlier this year, Musk teased that his chatbot Grok could serve as a digital companion, even appearing as an anime-style female character for paying subscribers.

Critics, however, warn that this could backfire. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said on X that parents might ban their children from using ChatGPT if there's any risk of exposure to adult material. 'This is going to backfire. Hard,' he wrote.

Microsoft's Safety-First Strategy

Microsoft's decision underscores its cautious, safety-first approach to artificial intelligence. While competitors explore intimacy and entertainment, Microsoft is focusing on AI for productivity, education, and business use.

The company's upcoming Copilot software for Windows and Edge aims to make AI an everyday assistant for office work and personal organisation — not digital romance.

Suleyman has long argued against building systems that mimic human intimacy or consciousness, warning that such technologies blur ethical lines and could cause real harm.

'We should be making deliberate, thoughtful choices about where AI goes,' he said. 'These systems are powerful, and they can do real harm if we are careless.'

Analysts say the move helps strengthen Microsoft's image as a responsible AI provider, especially as several U.S. states draft new regulations targeting AI companions and virtual relationships.

The Growing Divide in Big Tech

The rift between Microsoft, OpenAI, and xAI highlights a deepening philosophical divide in Silicon Valley. While Musk and Altman push AI as an emotional or social experience, Microsoft continues to frame it as a practical tool grounded in safety and professionalism.

Jessica Ji, senior research analyst at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told Fortune that OpenAI's new direction reflects consumer demand but comes with risks. 'There's an interesting tension between the narratives being sold to investors and politicians versus the things that are actually happening in the market,' she said.

Suleyman's stance makes one thing clear: Microsoft won't chase popularity at the expense of principles.

While some users may flock to platforms offering digital intimacy, Microsoft's refusal to enter the adult AI race cements its image as the tech giant choosing responsibility over risqué innovation.

As AI becomes more human-like, questions about ethics and boundaries will only grow louder. For now, though, Suleyman's message is unambiguous — there will be no sexy chatbots under Microsoft's watch.