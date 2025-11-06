Elon Musk reportedly required his xAI staff to provide personal biometric information to support the development of an artificial intelligence project.

The technology, linked to one of his newer 'bot' ventures, was reportedly designed to create a personalised companion experience for users. The bot's model is based on a stylised young woman, and staff alleged that they felt pressured to contribute their own facial and voice data to make its responses more lifelike.

Musk's Sexual AI Companion May Include xAI Staff's Biometric Data

Engineers and staff were reportedly instructed to hand over biometric data to help train a chatbot referred to internally as 'Ani', per Daily Beast. This chatbot is described as a virtual companion designed to behave flirtatiously and respond intimately to user prompts.

The report states that the request for biometric contributions was not presented as optional. One employee told reporters they feared that declining would undermine their standing at the company.

The claims have introduced ethical concerns against Musk, particularly around the use of personal biological data, which is more sensitive than typical workplace information because it cannot be changed once exposed.

Musk's intentions were also questioned in creating the 'Ani' chatbot since it's designed to simulate a 'girlfriend experience', where users can even engage in sexualised roleplay. Staff expressed discomfort that their own data may have contributed to an AI product that emphasises erotic interaction and suggestive content.

Some employees also said that they were unsettled by how explicit the bot's responses could become from simple prompts. They said that the character's design and behaviour appeared to draw inspiration from stereotypical anime-style love interests. Most disturbingly, these stylistic choices, they argued, raised questions about cultural objectification and the reinforcement of misogynistic behaviour through artificial intelligence.

Musk's Leadership Under Spotlight

The recent revelations come during a period of increased scrutiny from Tesla board members regarding Musk's commitment to the electric car manufacturer. Recent discussions around a new compensation plan, which could make him the world's first trillionaire if company objectives are achieved, have placed his leadership focus under the spotlight.

To worsen things for Musk, the allegations dig up accusations involving workplace boundaries that the billionaire has set, including a settlement at SpaceX concerning inappropriate behaviour. Musk has since denied these claims, but with his leadership in the spotlight, people are once again taking a peek at this company culture.

Observers note that several of Musk's previous personal relationships have involved individuals working at his companies, including a senior executive at Neuralink. Analysts suggest that these histories could influence employees to blur boundaries between professional work and personal projects.

What's Next for xAI Staff

If regulators determine that privacy rules were violated, xAI could face penalties or oversight requirements.

Experts in employment law have stressed that workers should never be placed under pressure to surrender biometric information, especially when the purpose is not tied to workspace safety or essential job functions.

xAI did not provide a detailed response when contacted, but has instead issued an automated message dismissing legacy media reporting. Musk has not directly commented on the claims at the time of writing.