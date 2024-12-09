AI-generated writing has quietly become pervasive online, including on platforms like LinkedIn. Recent data reveals that over half of long-form English posts on LinkedIn are likely crafted by AI, blurring the line between human and machine-created content.

This shift mirrors broader trends, where some publications have been reshaped into AI content mills after acquisitions, while other platforms show more subtle signs of automation's influence. LinkedIn , with its polished posts and professional tone, exemplifies AI's silent takeover—leaving users wondering if that viral post is truly authentic.

AI's Quiet Invasion Of LinkedIn

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform has fully embraced AI, even offering LinkedIn Premium subscribers access to its proprietary AI writing tools. These tools are useful for rewriting posts, profiles, and direct messages.

Much to LinkedIn's delight, the initiative seems to be bearing fruit. A new analysis, exclusively shared with WIRED by the AI ​​detection startup Originality AI, suggests that over 54 percent of longer English-language LinkedIn posts are likely AI-generated.

The challenge lies in distinguishing between AI-generated corporate-speak and authentic human-authored Thought Leader Blogging on the platform. "Thought leadership is original content from a person or a company that is recognized as an expert in a specific topic or industry," according to BrightEdge SEO Blog .

AI Lab: A Deep Dive With Will Knight

WIRED's resident AI expert, Will Knight, guides you through cutting-edge developments and future trends in AI and technology. Originality AI analyzed 8,795 public LinkedIn posts exceeding 100 words, published between January 2018 and October 2024.

AI writing tools saw minimal usage on LinkedIn in the initial years. However, they rose to popularity in early 2023. "The uptick happened when ChatGPT came out," says Originality CEO Jon Gillham. By this point, Originality AI detected a 189 percent spike in likely AI-generated posts, a trend that has since stabilized.

LinkedIn says it doesn't keep a record of posts written or edited using AI tools on its platform. "But we do have robust defenses in place to proactively identify low-quality and exact or near-exact duplicate content. When we detect such content, we take action to ensure it is not broadly promoted," says Adam Walkiewicz, LinkedIn's head of " feed relevance."

"We see AI as a tool that can help with the review of a draft or to beat the blank page problem, but the original thoughts and ideas that our members share are what matter," the top executive added.

The Rise Of AI-Generated Content On LinkedIn

As with other internet platforms, LinkedIn users crave attention, and startups are cashing in on this trend by offering services to help users expand their audience. A cottage industry of AI LinkedIn comment and post generators has emerged to help career-driven individuals seeking to impress potential employers or clients.

Rather than spending four minutes crafting the perfect congratulatory message for an ex-colleague's promotion, users can now generate an algorithmically crafted accolade in mere seconds. However, LinkedIn users who spoke to WIRED revealed that they prefer using general-purpose large language models (LLMs) to make their LinkedIn posts rather than leveraging specialized AI tools.

Content writer Adetayo Sogbesan says she relies on Anthropic's Claude to generate initial drafts for posts she creates for tech industry clients. "Of course, there's a lot of editing done after," she says, but the chatbot still "helps me save a lot of time."

AI As A Tool For Non-Native English Speakers

Several non-native English speakers shared with WIRED their reliance on AI tools to refine their English writing and correct grammatical errors. For example, the journalist and marketer Çiğdem Öztabak has experimented with AI to translate and rewrite posts originally composed in Turkish, her native language. (She favors Claude over ChatGPT).

Writing with AI can be a contentious issue. Some writers and artists vehemently oppose using LLMs, which have been trained on human-created works without explicit consent or compensation. They argue that these tools diminish the value of human writing and contribute to a future with fewer professional opportunities for writers.

Several high-profile lawsuits claim that training AI on copyrighted works without permission constitutes theft. On LinkedIn, some AI enthusiasts have faced backlash. Entrepreneur Zack Fosdyck, for instance, has received mixed reactions to his use of automated tools.

The Ethical Debate Surrounding AI-Generated Content

"Some people engaged positively, appreciating the clarity and structure of the posts. Others were skeptical or critical, often focusing on the fact that AI was involved rather than the content itself," he says.

"There's definitely a lot of dislike for content that is blatantly AI-written," says Rakan Brahedni, a LinkedIn blogger and the founder of a technology advisory firm. Personally, I think it all boils down to quality. If it's a good read, I don't think people are bothered much."

In a way, LinkedIn may have unintentionally cultivated the perfect environment for AI writing. Users don't expect profound, humorous, or heartfelt content. The platform encourages a more generic, inoffensive approach, making artificiality the norm.