Indian-American tech entrepreneur Daksh Gupta, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup Greptile, has sparked heated debate over work-life balance following his defence of the company's intense 84-hour work week. The controversy began with a viral social media post on 9 November, in which Gupta outlined his startup's demanding work culture and hiring ethos.

An Intense Work Culture

In his post on X, Gupta detailed Greptile's uncompromising environment, where employees often work from 9 AM to 11 PM, including weekends. "I want to only hire people who specifically want this intensity and won't just tolerate it," Gupta told Newsweek. He added that many of his recruits come from well-paying Big Tech jobs, which he believes leave employees "underworked and bored."

Gupta admitted that Greptile offers "no work-life balance" and stated he explicitly informs potential hires about the company's culture during interviews. "I emphasise the environment is high stress, and there is no tolerance for poor work," he wrote, adding that job seekers are aware of the commitment they are making.

Divisive Reactions Online

Gupta's post has since garnered over 1.5 million views, sparking mixed reactions across social media platforms like Reddit. Some users appreciated his honesty, with one commenter saying, "At least he's letting candidates nope the heck out of there before it's too late." Others criticised the ethics and sustainability of such a culture. "Your team would be more effective if they had lives outside work and were in touch with reality," another commenter posted.

Addressing the backlash, Gupta later shared on X that his inbox was flooded with responses, "20 percent death threats and 80 percent job applications." He also noted a racial component to the criticism. "A lot of the backlash was targeted at my race, saying it was typical for Indian founders to exploit workers," Gupta said, clarifying, "I am like this not because I'm Indian but because I'm San Franciscan."

The Influence of Indian and San Francisco Work Cultures

Gupta's comments reignited discussions about work culture within the Indian diaspora. Notably, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy recently advocated for a "70-hour work week" to boost productivity, while criticising the notion of work-life balance. However, Gupta distanced himself from such generalisations.

"Greptile employees are not exploited. They all came here from cushy, high-paying Big Tech jobs with the express desire to pour themselves into a project and build something great," Gupta told Newsweek. He attributed his leadership style to San Francisco's intense startup culture, saying the region has produced some of the most transformative tech companies of the last 50 years. "I am a product of that culture," he stated.

Unlike Murthy, Gupta emphasised that his approach is not prescriptive. "This is the level of intensity an early-stage startup needs," he explained, adding, "There are brilliant people who run successful companies full of brilliant people that don't push themselves this hard. Many others started the way we are starting."

A Cultural Shift: California's Push for Work-Life Balance

While some tech leaders like Gupta champion high-stress work environments, California lawmakers are moving in the opposite direction. A proposed "right to disconnect" bill seeks to establish boundaries between work and personal life, allowing employees to avoid work-related communication outside designated hours unless it's an emergency.

The legislation, introduced by San Francisco Assembly member Matt Haney, would mandate companies to define "compensated" work hours and prohibit employers from contacting workers during their off-hours. This measure aims to tackle burnout and promote mental well-being.

"We are dealing with an epidemic of burnout," said Professor Amira Barger of Cal State East Bay, adding that such policies represent "a necessary adaptation as we look towards the future of work."

The Debate Over Intensity vs. Balance

Gupta's stance has reignited a broader debate about the trade-offs between innovation and employee well-being. While his defenders argue that such intensity is necessary to drive early-stage startups, critics highlight the long-term risks of burnout and turnover.

As the discussion evolves, Gupta remains unapologetic about his approach. "This is not for everyone, but for those who thrive in this environment, it can be incredibly rewarding," he said.