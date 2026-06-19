The Boeing aircraft that has served as Air Force One for more than 35 years is nearing the end of its frontline role, marking a significant transition for one of the most recognisable symbols of the US presidency.

Following an early morning landing near Washington on Thursday, senior White House officials publicly paid tribute to the aircraft, known within the US Air Force as the VC-25A.

White House Communications Director Steve Cheung described the flight as 'the last ride' in a post on X. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino also shared a farewell message, noting that the aircraft had served US presidents for more than three decades.

The development comes as President Donald Trump prepares for the arrival of a modified Boeing 747-8 donated by the government of Qatar, which is expected to enter service before a new generation of presidential aircraft is fully completed.

A Presidential Aircraft Unlike Any Other

The presidential airlift fleet currently consists of two specially configured Boeing 747-200B aircraft, designated VC-25A by the US Air Force.

While commonly known as Air Force One, that call sign is used only when the president is aboard the aircraft.

The planes differ significantly from a standard Boeing 747. They contain advanced communications equipment, secure facilities for government operations, medical capabilities, and the ability to be refuelled during flight.

The aircraft also include a presidential suite, office space, conference facilities, accommodation for senior staff and security personnel, and dedicated space for members of the travelling press corps.

According to the US Air Force, the aircraft can provide up to 100 meals at a time and are equipped to support the president during extended international travel.

From the Cold War to the War on Terror

The VC-25A entered service during the administration of President George H.W. Bush, who first flew aboard the aircraft in 1990.

Since then, the planes have carried six presidents across the world, supporting diplomatic visits, international summits and crisis response missions.

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One of the aircraft's most significant moments came on 11 September 2001.

Following the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, President George W. Bush boarded a VC-25A aircraft after leaving an elementary school in Florida. The aircraft transported him to secure locations in Louisiana and Nebraska before returning him to Washington later that day, where he addressed the nation.

The aircraft also played a role in major diplomatic missions. In 1995, it carried Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter to Israel for the funeral of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Trump Pushes for a New Presidential Fleet

The current VC-25A fleet is now more than three decades old.

Trump has repeatedly criticised delays affecting the programme designed to replace the ageing aircraft. Two Boeing 747-8 aircraft are currently undergoing extensive modifications to become the next generation of Air Force One, but they are not expected to be completed for approximately two more years.

To address that gap, the Air Force has been working on an additional aircraft known as the VC-25B Bridge aircraft.

Qatar Jet Set to Join the Fleet

The bridge aircraft is a Boeing 747-8 donated by the government of Qatar.

The aircraft is being extensively modified to meet presidential security and communications requirements. According to previous reports, US security and intelligence agencies have been involved in preparing the aircraft for its future role.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers that retrofitting the aircraft would likely cost less than $400 million.

The donation has faced scrutiny from lawmakers in both political parties, as well as some security officials, who have raised questions about the acceptance of a foreign-government aircraft and the work required to ensure it meets US security standards.

The Air Force has stated that the aircraft remains on schedule and is expected to roll out in its new livery this summer.

A New Look for Air Force One

The incoming aircraft will feature a red, white, gold, and dark blue colour scheme preferred by Trump.

The design was originally proposed during his first term before being replaced under President Joe Biden's administration by a more traditional light blue scheme. Following Trump's return to office, the original design was reinstated.

Recent sightings of the aircraft during testing in Texas showed the updated paint scheme ahead of its expected delivery.

Transition Underway

The Air Force has not announced when the current VC-25A aircraft will leave service permanently, and officials say they will remain part of the executive airlift fleet for the time being.

However, the farewell messages from White House officials highlight that the transition is already underway.

For more than 35 years, the aircraft have transported American presidents through moments of diplomacy, conflict, and national crisis. As the next generation of presidential aircraft moves closer to service, the VC-25A fleet is preparing to hand over a role it has carried since 1990.