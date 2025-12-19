Gwyneth Paltrow has found herself unexpectedly entangled in one of the year's most viral concert scandals. The Oscar-winning actress became the unlikely target of Kristin Cabot, the HR executive whose intimate moment with her married boss was caught on Coldplay's kiss cam at Gillette Stadium in July.

Cabot spoke in several interviews about her scandalous concert experience, launching a tirade at Paltrow after the actress appeared in a promotional video for Cabot's former employer, Astronomer.

Gwyneth's Involvement

As the internet turned the embarrassing clip of the former Astronomer's executives' into memes and jokes, Cabot was most struck by the video where Paltrow appeared as the company's 'temporary spokesperson'.

'I was such a fan of her company,' Calbot told The Times, 'which seemed to be about uplifting women. And then she did this.'

She added: 'I thought, "How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff." What a hypocrite.'

Cabot said the Astronomer commercial infuriated her so much that she threw away all the products she bought from Goop, Paltrow's wellness and lifestyle brand.

The Great Expectations star seemed to a natural choice to star in the commercial, given her past marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Martin himself had teased Cabot and then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during the kiss cam moment, inadvertently exposing their affair.

Paltrow and her representatives have yet to release a statement about Cabot's criticisms against her.

The Kiss Cam That Sparked a Scandal

The incident unfolded on 15 July at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. When the concert's jumbotron landed on Cabot and Byron, the pair reacted awkwardly: Byron ducked, while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Martin quipped to the crowd, 'Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy. I'm not quite sure what to do.'

When Cabot left her seat, Martin added from the stage that he hoped they had not done 'anything bad'. Concertgoers captured the moment on video, which quickly spread online. The viral nature of the clip meant that within hours, social media platforms were flooded with commentary, memes, and amateur sleuthing. Fans dissected every gesture, while gossip blogs speculated about the identities of the pair long before mainstream outlets confirmed them.

At the time, both Cabot and Byron were married. Cabot's marriage, however, was already on the brink of falling apart.

Cabot's Struggles After the Viral Clip

Cabot later spoke about the personal toll of the scandal.

'I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history,' Cabot said. 'I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a 'gold-digger' or I 'slept my way to the top', which just couldn't be further from reality.'

She explained that she had sacrificed so much for her career, only to resign in the wake of the scandal.

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Cabot admitted that she 'made a bad decision' that night, drinking several High Noons before acting inappropriately with Byron. 'And it's not nothing and I took accountability,' she said.