Alec Baldwin, a long-time friend and admirer of Paul McCartney, has sparked renewed interest in The Beatles' most famous relationship after making a provocative comment about the late John Lennon. Baldwin's remarks have reignited decades-old rumours that Lennon and McCartney were more than just friends.

Commenting on a vintage 1969 rehearsal video of the band, Baldwin wrote, 'I think it's clear that these two are in love. And a certain third party is thinking "I've got to put an end to this."' The comment was widely interpreted as a direct jab at Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, who was present in the clip.

'These Two Are in Love'

Baldwin made public his closeness with McCartney after he shared that he first met the Beatles member in a private yoga class in the 1990s or early 2000s, along with SNL creator Lorne Michaels, painter John Alexander, and McCartney's late brother-in-law John Eastman.

Since Baldwin and McCartney are very close, the actor's recent comments about the latter's relationship with the late John Lennon sparked new interest regarding The Beatles members.

Throughout the past couple of decades, rumours have been swirling that Lennon and McCartney are more than just friends. However, they never made their relationship public to protect their and their band's image, according to Radar Online.

Since The Beatles came from a time when homosexuality still was not fully accepted, it would have reportedly been difficult for the two artists to come out of the closet.

Nothing More Than Friends

But in the book John and Paul: A Love Story Told in Songs, author Ian Leslie stressed that Lennon and McCartney's relationship was purely platonic. He also said that the two never engaged in anything sexual.

The San Diego Troubadour reviewed the book and hinted at the decades-long speculations about Lennon and McCartney's sexualities.

'To be clear, Leslie finds no evidence that Lennon and McCartney had a sexual relationship, though he does report a statement from Yoko Ono that John thought about having a physical relationship. However, he maintains that their friendship was a romance of the platonic sort, where the intimacy derived from shared experiences and depths of feeling was dynamic and often volatile,' the review read.

Ono was also accused of breaking up The Beatles because she was always around Lennon. Her presence allegedly disrupted the band's group dynamics, which made it difficult for Lennon to focus on his music.

Unique Love Story

But according to Biography, Ono is not to blame for the ultimate end of The Beatles. After all, the band was already breaking up even before she entered the picture. In fact, this bold confirmation came from McCartney himself.

'When Yoko came along, part of her attraction was her avant-garde side, her view of things. So, she showed him another way to be, which was very attractive to him,' he said.

As of writing, it is unclear where Baldwin's comment came from. After all, there is no proof that Lennon and McCartney were ever in love. And even McCartney vouched for Lennon and Ono's love story.