Kendall Jenner is one of the most stunning supermodels in the world today. She has represented high-fashion brands and beauty products for many years. In fact, millions of people look up to her for beauty and fitness tips.

The reality TV star has inspired millions of her fans, but they couldn't help but wonder if Jenner's beauty is all-natural. After all, she reportedly looks different compared to when she was younger. She doesn't resemble all her siblings either.

Jenner Credits Acne Drug

During a recent interview on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, Jenner broke her silence on all the rumours claiming that she had a nose job and had undergone plastic surgery. The 30-year-old also explained why her nose looks different now compared to when she was a teenager.

Jenner acknowledged she understands why the public believes she had cosmetic surgery, as her nose appears different compared to when she was a teenager. However, she attributes the change to the acne medication.

'I did Accutane for my acne, and there's a theory on TikTok that Accutane shrinks your nose, and you guys, I swear to god, it's true. Has no one seen this theory? Go on TikTok and look up Accutane,' she said.

The model also explained that she simply grew into her features, noting she had a smaller face as a teenager and that it's normal for a person's face to change as they reach adulthood.

'I swear to god on everything that I love, I've never had a nose job. I love my nose, so I'm ok with it,' Jenner stressed.

Slams 'Clueless' Plastic Surgeons Online

On the podcast, Jenner also took aim at medical professionals who have created videos analysing her alleged plastic surgery. She said that while these doctors point out procedures she has supposedly had done, their claims are entirely false.

The supermodel admitted that the videos are so convincing that if she didn't know better, she might believe them herself. But Jenner stressed, once and for all, that she has never had any major cosmetic surgery.

She did admit to having tried Botox but discovered she was not a fan of the procedure.

'I didn't love it, and I don't love it. My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have,' she said.

Confronts 'Mean' Sexuality Rumours

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also addressed the ongoing allegations that she is gay. Jenner has dated a handful of men before, but among her siblings, she's the only one without a child.

Jenner confirmed that she doesn't identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but if she is, she would never hide it.

She also condemned the Internet for being so rude and mean about those who are a part of the community.

'Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian. You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not kind. It's very mean,' she said.

Jenner is currently dating perfumer Ben Gorham.