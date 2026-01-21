Federal prosecutors are preparing to call multiple alleged victims as the criminal case against the Alexander brothers moves into its most consequential phase, with testimony expected to place their ultra-luxury lifestyle under intense scrutiny.

The brothers face federal sex trafficking charges in Manhattan that carry potential sentences of 15 years to life, setting up a high-stakes confrontation between sharply conflicting accounts of consent, power and control.

What Prosecutors Allege

In a 16-page indictment, the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan alleges that Oren, Tal and Alon Alexander conspired for more than a decade to drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women.

Prosecutors say the brothers used promises of luxury travel, exclusive parties and high-end accommodations to lure women before allegedly coercing them into sex, as reported by ABC News.

Court filings cite alleged incidents in locations including the Hamptons, Miami, Las Vegas, Aspen and the Bahamas, some dating back to well before the #MeToo movement.

Who Is Expected to Testify

Prosecutors have told the court they intend to call seven alleged victims to establish what they describe as a pattern of behaviour.

At least one witness was reportedly under 18 at the time of an alleged encounter, according to court documents.

Federal judges have allowed testimony from some women whose alleged assaults are not charged in the federal case, ruling that their accounts may help jurors assess prior conduct and intent.

One Alleged Account Under Scrutiny

Among the witnesses expected to be referenced is a woman identified in court papers as 'M.G.', who alleges she met Oren Alexander at a dinner in Miami in October 2021 before joining him and others on a boat and later going to his home.

She told police the encounter turned aggressive and unwanted after she was given a drink. Defence lawyers have pointed to differences between M.G.'s account and her friend's recollections, arguing the inconsistencies undermine the prosecution's narrative.

Drugs, Messages and Disputed Evidence

Prosecutors say text messages recovered from phones show discussions about drugs including Quaaludes, MDMA, cocaine, GHB and Ambien, which they allege were used to incapacitate women.

Defence attorneys have dismissed the messages as 'idle chatter' taken out of context. The defence has also challenged key evidence, including the authenticity of a foreign birth certificate used to establish the age of one alleged victim, arguing verification has been complicated by ongoing conflict in the issuing country.

The Defence Position

The brothers' lawyers insist all sexual encounters were consensual and argue that accusers later reinterpreted events, sometimes after connecting with other complainants or pursuing civil litigation.

They say there were no contemporaneous police reports, medical records or forensic findings to support the allegations. In court filings, the defence has characterised the case as a clash of memories rather than proof of trafficking or sexual violence.

Civil Lawsuits and Parallel Cases

Dozens of civil lawsuits filed against the brothers remain on hold while the criminal proceedings continue.

Oren and Alon Alexander also face separate state charges in Florida. Legal analysts note that outcomes in the federal case could have significant implications for those stalled civil actions.

What Happens Next

Jury selection is scheduled to begin this week before Valerie Caproni, with the trial expected to last about a month.

Former prosecutors say the case will likely hinge on credibility as jurors weigh testimony, text messages and behaviour before and after the alleged incidents.

As Matt Murphy has noted in similar cases, issues of consent, alcohol use and delayed reporting often prove decisive when verdicts are reached.