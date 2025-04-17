Rumours are swirling about Justin Bieber's financial situation, with claims that the pop star is on the brink of bankruptcy. Among reports of debt and cancelled tours, the singer's team has taken a firm stance, declaring these allegations as fake.

On 12 October 2023, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Bieber was millions of pounds in debt, with sources alleging he owed around £15 million (approximately $20 million) to tour promoter AEG. This claim stemmed from the cancellation of his highly anticipated Justice World Tour, which had already faced numerous delays due to the pandemic and Bieber's battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a condition that caused facial paralysis.

The article painted a desperate picture, suggesting that the tour's cancellation may have caused severe financial repercussions for the pop star. Bieber's team wasted no time in addressing these allegations, labelling them as 'clickbait stupidity'. They said that the claims were based on unreliable sources— sources who, they stated, were likely motivated by disappointment after leaving his team.

A Response from Bieber's Team

In a statement issued to Us Weekly, Bieber's representatives stated, 'Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality.'

Bieber's team further explained that as he forges ahead, he will inevitably encounter unfounded stories and speculation. They emphasised his commitment to pursuing the right path, regardless of external pressures. This statement came at a time when fans were also concerned about his well-being, especially in light of recent developments in his personal life.

A Shift in Lifestyle

Additionally, reports suggest that Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have recently altered their lifestyle choices. They reportedly opted for a commercial flight instead of their usual private jet, a move interpreted by some as a sign of financial strain. While this change may appear trivial to the average person, for a star of Bieber's stature, it seems to signal a significant shift in lifestyle that has not gone unnoticed.

Moreover, Justin's perceived estrangement from former manager Scooter Braun and the disbanding of his fashion brand, Drew House, have added fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding his financial status. Bieber's team has indicated that he is intentionally distancing himself from relationships that no longer serve his interests.

What Else Do We Know?

Despite the swirling rumours, it's notable to consider Bieber's past financial decisions, particularly his 2021 sale of his music catalogue for a reported £150 million (Approximately $200 million). While many originally assumed that this strategic move was intended to provide long-term financial security, naysayers now claim that it may signal the possible legitimacy of the debt claims.