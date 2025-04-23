A 17-year-old entrepreneur in New York is making waves with a side hustle that's earning him £16,000 a month—all while juggling schoolwork. By combining 3D printing with the reach of social media, he's built a six-figure business before even finishing his final year.

His success is sparking a broader question: could others achieve similar results by rethinking how we approach work, technology, and innovation?

From Kitchen Chaos to Commercial Success

Michael Satterlee, a 17-year-old from Clifton Park, started his business, Solefully, with little more than a £225 (approximately $300) investment and a high school education in design. When he first explored 3D printing in a class at Shenendehowa High School, he recognised its potential beyond the classroom.

Inspired by a story about selling snow plow attachments for Crocs, he decided to create customised accessories for the popular footwear.

In the early game, Satterlee balanced the demands of a full-time high school schedule and a dishwashing job. His days were a whirlwind of work, study, and rapid experimentation with product ideas. 'I focused on finding a product that was simple to produce, easy to market and not already oversaturated,' he recalls. His early marketing efforts involved posting three TikToks and Instagram Reels daily, maintaining consistency even when growth was slow.

Building a Business Through Content and Community

Social media became Satterlee's most valuable asset. Without spending a penny on paid advertising, he gained around 50 million organic impressions monthly. 'TikTok and Instagram are everything for me,' he states. 'That's where my audience is, and that's how I engage with them.'

His approach is interactive – comments and suggestions from followers often inspire new designs. The feedback loop creates a continuous stream of viral ideas, from snowplow attachments to vape holders that attach to Crocs.

The real breakthrough came when a TikTok video unexpectedly went viral, flooding his business with orders he was unprepared for.

'I ran out of filament, packing materials and time,' he admits. To handle the surge, he stayed up for days, printing nonstop and personally responding to customer queries. This crisis emphasised the importance of planning for viral moments. In the end, he invested in warehouse space, moving his business out of their family home to aid operations and prepare for future growth.

Scaling and Financial Milestones

Within a year, Satterlee's venture reached consistent monthly revenues of approximately £16,000 (about $21,000). 'Growth is steady,' he notes. 'I focus on building a scalable foundation, brick by brick.'

His income streams are diversified across platforms: Shopify, Etsy, Amazon, and YouTube. Satterlee's expenses, including the cost of filament and power (around £15 a bundle, with 100 bundles lasting 2-3 months), are low relative to his earnings. Partnerships have even provided him with free 3D printers and filament vouchers, further reducing costs.

The Real Secret: Content Over Products

Satterlee's key advice points to the importance of content. 'Start by posting, not just making,' he emphasises. 'If you can't get strangers to stop scrolling, you won't know if there's a market for your product.' His strategy involves testing ideas rapidly, learning from failures, and listening to community input.

His journey shows how youthful curiosity combined with digital savviness can create a profitable enterprise. With an estimated gross income of £180,000 (Around $240,000) in 2025, his business could serve as a blueprint for others daring to challenge conventions.

A Model for the Modern Youth

Satterlee's success shows us that doing something different can be more valuable than a conventional part-time job. His ability to spot trends subconsciously and respond quite quickly has given him an edge. 'Being young is a real advantage,' he believes, noting that his age allows him to tap into social media pulses more intuitively.

While not everyone has access to 3D printers or the technical skills, his story raises an important point. It's about using what resources are available, staying persistent, and recognising the power of community-driven content. For those prepared to ride the wave of the unpredictable world of social media marketing, the potential for growth is real.