It was clear that after last week's "Time Flies" hardware reveal, Apple has set its eyes on the workout streaming market. As the pandemic forces people to stay home and avoid any outdoor activity that can expose them to SARS-CoV-2, those with active lifestyles have stumbled upon an alternative. Prior to the arrival of the Cupertino-based tech group's Fitness+ service, Peloton is recognised as the best one available. Now, Amazon's latest product -- called the Prime Bike – hopes to compete against the former two.

As hinted by the name, it is a stationary bike which offers a connected at-home fitness programme. At only $499, it is significantly cheaper than Peloton's $2,245 range-topping model which was recently discounted to $1,895. Although it bears a striking resemblance to the latter, it is missing the integrated display used to stream workouts. CNN confirms Amazon partnered with Echelon – a fitness startup – to develop a low-cost version of its products.

Akin to what Peloton's platforms offer, Echelon's lineup of at-home indoor exercise bikes is equipped with a screen to access the company's on-demand workout classes. These are priced anywhere between $999.99 to $1,639.98 depending on the model. To keep costs down, Amazon is clearly approaching things a bit differently. Instead of a built-in touchscreen, owners can mount their tablets on a holder that keeps it at an ideal angle for viewing during workouts.

The Prime Bike is not only visually similar to Peloton's model. In fact, it also uses a magnetic resistance system with 32 adjustment levels toggled by an orange knob. Moreover, the saddle and handlebars, and front-mounted wheels are features one would find to be a close copy of its competitor, that it brings to the table. However, when it comes to build quality, the one commissioned by Amazon might not be as robust as the pricier options.

Another key difference between the Peloton and Prime Bike is how the user secures their feet on the pedals. The former uses a proprietary system which allows owners to "clip-in" and "clip-out." Meanwhile, the latter is equipped with a basic toe-strap which could take some time for others to adjust. Amazon is offering a 30-day trial for its workout streaming service but should work with others as well.