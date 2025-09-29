In a landmark consumer protection case, Amazon has agreed to pay $2.5 billion (£1.863 billion) after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused it of using manipulative design tactics to trap millions of customers into Prime subscriptions and obstruct their attempts to cancel.

The settlement, the largest of its kind, will result in refunds being issued to more than 35 million Prime users, while Amazon faces stricter new rules on how it presents and manages its flagship service.

What The FTC Found

On 25 September 2025, the FTC announced that Amazon's use of deceptive 'dark patterns' violated federal consumer laws. According to filings in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, the settlement comprises a $1 billion civil penalty and $1.5 billion in customer refunds.

FTC Chair Andrew N Ferguson described the case as a watershed moment, stating it marked the 'largest civil penalty ever obtained in an FTC case of this nature'. Regulators found that Amazon nudged customers into Prime with misleading prompts and deliberately complicated cancellation to maximise retention.

Who Will Receive Refunds

The settlement covers all Prime customers in the US who signed up between 23 June 2019 and 23 June 2025 using the disputed flows. Roughly 35 million people are expected to benefit.

Automatic refunds will be issued to customers who enrolled under the challenged flows and used limited Prime benefits.

Others will be able to file claims via a dedicated settlement website once it goes live.

Refund distribution will be managed by court-appointed administrators, with initial payments expected within 90 days of approval.

Senior Amazon executives Neil Lindsay and Jamil Ghani were also named in filings, accused of overseeing elements of the controversial programme.

Mandatory Changes To Prime

Beyond financial penalties, Amazon must redesign how Prime is marketed. Customers will now see:

A clear opt-out button during checkout.

Transparent disclosure of membership costs and auto-renewal terms upfront.

A simplified cancellation process that is as easy as joining, free of hidden steps or discouraging language.

To enforce compliance, the court appointed an independent third-party monitor, while the FTC will retain oversight to ensure Amazon follows through. Initial automatic payments to eligible customers are expected to be made within 90 days after the court approves the settlement.

Amazon's Response

In a statement, Amazon denied wrongdoing but acknowledged the settlement. The company argued that its sign-up and cancellation processes had already been improved in recent years, but accepted the terms to move forward.

Why This Matters For Consumers

The settlement is seen as a warning shot to technology giants, streaming platforms and SaaS providers that rely on manipulative retention tactics. Consumer advocates hailed the case as a rare example of mass restitution and a step towards curbing the use of dark patterns across the digital economy.

Analysts believe the precedent could reshape compliance strategies across industries, forcing companies to prioritise transparency over aggressive growth tactics.

If formally approved by the court, the deal will not only deliver billions in refunds but also fundamentally change how Amazon—and potentially other subscription services—design their membership systems.