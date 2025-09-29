Tesla's UK arm has suffered a staggering £500 million revenue nosedive, revealed in accounts filed on 26 September 2025, as CEO Elon Musk's fiery political stances ignite widespread consumer backlash.

British drivers, once enamoured with electric vehicles, are now turning their backs on the brand amid mistrust over Musk's Trump ties and controversial gestures.

With year-to-date figures showing a 5.45 per cent decline through August 2025, Tesla faces a pivotal test: can innovative strategies like robotaxis revive its fortunes, or will rivals like BYD tighten their grip on the UK market?

How Musk's Politics Sparked 60 Per Cent Sales Plunge in July

Elon Musk's public support of Donald Trump and a rally gesture likened to a Nazi salute sparked outrage, coinciding with Tesla's UK registrations plummeting 60 per cent to 987 units in July 2025. Protests erupted outside showrooms, and reports of vandalism surged as consumers voiced their disdain for the CEO's political interventions.

This mistrust has eroded brand loyalty, turning eco-conscious buyers away from Model Y and Model 3 in droves. The backlash intensified after Musk's 4 February 2025 X post defending his actions, drawing sharp rebukes from UK influencers.

Sales in May 2025 had already tumbled 36 per cent to 2,016 vehicles, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders data. Analysts link this sales slump directly to Musk's political entanglements, with surveys showing 28 per cent of potential buyers citing CEO controversies as a deterrent.

BYD's Meteoric Rise Captures Tesla's Fading UK EV Share

Chinese rival BYD's UK deliveries skyrocketed nearly sixfold through August 2025. Tesla's market share decreased to 2.58 per cent in June. BYD's affordable models like the Atto 3 lured budget-conscious families, while Tesla's ageing lineup prompted heavy discounting that further dented profits.

Overall EV adoption climbed to 23.8 per cent of new registrations, yet Tesla's slice shrank amid the boycott. Short seller @ShortingIsFun captured the sentiment on X on 26 September 2025, posting: 'Tesla's UK sales slump by £500m as drivers refuse to buy Elon Musk's electric car brand'.

"Tesla's UK sales slump by £500m as drivers refuse to buy Elon Musk’s electric car brand"$TSLA profits in the UK are down -40%, all the more reason to pay Musk $1T I guess. https://t.co/TmNquVJmbq — Suspected Saboteur (@ShortingIsFun) September 26, 2025

The post underscores how Musk's polarising image has amplified competitive pressures. BYD's surge not only highlights Tesla's vulnerabilities but also signals a shifting UK EV market landscape.

June offered a brief glimmer, with Tesla's volumes rebounding 14 per cent year-on-year to 7,719 units, buoyed by incentives. Yet, April's 62 per cent crash to historic lows erased gains, proving inconsistent recovery.

Musk's £650 Million Robotaxi Push: Rebound Hope or Desperate Bet?

Elon Musk unveiled ambitious robotaxi plans on 10 August 2025, pledging £650 million in development to autonomous fleets, with a UK rollout eyed for late 2026. Experts view this as a potential lifeline, shifting Tesla's focus from car sales to software-driven revenue streams. 'Autonomy could redefine Tesla's value,' noted one analyst, provided regulatory hurdles are cleared.

Sceptics warn the gamble risks deepening losses if public mistrust persists. European sales fell 42.4 per cent in the first seven months to 77,000 units. Musk's £735 million share buy on 16 September 2025 signals confidence, yet UK drivers remain wary.

August 2025 brought modest relief, with Tesla bucking a broader auto dip to post gains, hinting at stabilisation. With UK revenue projected at £3.26 billion for the year, recovery hinges on quelling the boycott. Tesla must navigate this storm to reclaim its electric car sales throne.