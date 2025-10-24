Is automation beneficial or detrimental? The impact of automation depends on your perspective—employer or employee. Rumours suggest Amazon is accelerating its push towards automation, aiming to replace a significant portion of its workforce with robots. As the world's largest online retailer and marketplace, Amazon's moves could reshape employment across its global operations, including in the UK.

Dr Amir Aly, a lecturer in AI and Robotics at the University of Plymouth, anticipates a mass rollout of robots, especially given Amazon's planned £40 billion investment in the UK by 2028.

'The scale of investment indicates there will be a 1:1 ratio of humans to robots in the UK within the next one to three years. It's the money and technology advances that drive this change,' he added.

Bot Takeover: Cost Savings and Job Losses



According to Morgan Stanley, increased automation could generate savings of around $4 billion. Amazon aims to automate 75% of its operations, which suggests a significant reduction in full-time jobs over the next decade.

For example, Amazon has deployed advanced robotics and AI at its fulfilment centre in Shreveport, Louisiana. This technological upgrade has not only eased employee tasks but also cut fulfilment costs by 25%.

The company plans to add approximately 40 next-generation robotics warehouses by the end of 2027, alongside ongoing upgrades to existing centres. Despite these advancements, Amazon's stock has lagged behind its 'Magnificent Seven' tech peers, with a year-to-date gain of just 0.77%. The backlash from its workforce and the potential shift in employment could further impact the company's share price.

AI Enhances Automation and Operations



Amazon introduced DeepFleet in the second quarter of 2025, an AI system that makes over a million industrial mobile robots smarter and more efficient. AI-driven demand forecasting has also improved inventory management, optimised product placement, and sped up delivery times.

Andy Jassy, Amazon's President and CEO, stated: 'Our AI progress across the board continues to improve our customer experiences, speed of innovation, operational efficiency, and business growth. I'm excited for what lies ahead.' He added that the operations network is now safer, as robots—rather than humans—perform the physically demanding tasks.

On 23 October 2025, Amazon launched 'Help Me Decide', an AI-powered shopping tool providing personalised product recommendations. This feature will soon be available to a broader consumer base.

Denials and Clarifications: Company Statements

Following leaked reports about Amazon's plans to displace workers, the company quickly issued a denial. They emphasised that the rumours are misleading and incomplete.

Kelly Nantel, Amazon's spokesperson, told Fox News Digital: 'Leaked documents often paint an incomplete and misleading picture of our plans, and that's the case here.'

Tye Brady, Amazon's chief technologist, added to FOX Business that the new robots and technology are designed to work alongside existing employees, not replace them.

Nantel further dismissed the speculation, stating: 'No company has created more jobs in America over the past decade than Amazon. We are actively hiring across the country and recently announced plans to fill 250,000 positions for the holiday season.'

As the second-largest private employer in the US, Amazon's employment figures and future plans remain closely watched.