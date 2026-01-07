More than 20 years after one of the most harrowing crimes in modern US history, the case of Andrea Yates is back in the spotlight. A new Investigation Discovery docuseries has prompted renewed public interest, leading many to ask a direct question: is Andrea Yates still alive, and where is she now?

Yes. Andrea Yates is alive and remains confined to a state psychiatric hospital in Texas. She is not in prison and has not been released. Her status follows a 2006 court ruling that found her not guilty by reason of insanity, a verdict that placed her under long-term psychiatric care rather than incarceration.

The Crime That Shocked the World

On June 20, 2001, in the Houston suburb of Clear Lake, Yates drowned her five children in the family bathtub. The victims were Noah, John, Paul, Luke and Mary, aged between six months and seven years. After the killings, Yates called emergency services and calmly told police she had killed her children.

Andrea Yates drowned her five children in a bathtub on June 20, 2001 in Texas. She had postpartum psychosis. I called her every name in the book because I did not understand how or why.



It’s important to realize that this is a valid diagnosis not an excuse. pic.twitter.com/pSkHv6StsZ — Rose (@901Lulu) January 27, 2023

Officers found one child in the bathtub and the others laid out in a bedroom. Investigators determined that Yates acted alone during a brief window after her husband left for work and before her mother-in-law was due to arrive. She was taken into custody without resistance.

Andrea Yates' Life Before the Killings

Born Andrea Kennedy in Houston in 1964, Yates was the youngest of five siblings and excelled academically. She graduated as a valedictorian and earned a nursing degree in 1986, later working as a registered nurse at a cancer treatment centre.

She married Russell 'Rusty' Yates in 1993 and left her nursing career to focus on motherhood and religious life. Between 1994 and 2000, the couple had five children. Those close to the family later described an increasingly isolated home environment shaped by strict religious beliefs.

Mental Illness and Missed Warning Signs

Medical records show that Yates suffered severe postpartum depression and later postpartum psychosis. After the birth of her fourth child in 1999, she was hospitalised following a suicide attempt and diagnosed with serious mental illness.

Another case similar to this one is that of Andrea Yates from Texas in 2001.



She drowned her five children in the bathtub while experiencing severe postpartum depression and psychosis.



She was initially found guilty of capital murder, but her conviction was later overturned… pic.twitter.com/LlveJzvH41 — rydo (@rytardio) August 11, 2023

Many mentally ill Black moms are sitting in prison cells without proper treatment.



All the while, white disabled moms like Andrea Yates had their murder convictions overturned or found not guilty and now reside in mental health facilities where they can receive help. pic.twitter.com/a1rxAFP5Tu — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) September 18, 2023

Although her condition initially improved with treatment, Yates later stopped taking prescribed medication. Despite medical advice warning against further pregnancies, the couple had a fifth child in November 2000. In the months that followed, her mental health deteriorated sharply, with hallucinations and delusional beliefs involving sin and damnation.

Religious Influence and Michael Woroniecki

The docuseries places renewed attention on preacher Michael Woroniecki, whose teachings influenced the Yates family. Former followers describe a belief system rooted in fear, judgment and apocalyptic thinking, which they say intensified Yates' mental illness.

Woroniecki has denied responsibility for the killings, stating that his preaching was religious guidance and not intended to cause harm. No legal action has ever been taken against him in connection with the case.

Trial, Conviction and Reversal

In 2002, Yates was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 40 years. Prosecutors argued she knew her actions were wrong, while the defence cited overwhelming evidence of severe psychosis.

The conviction was overturned in 2005 after it emerged that expert witness Dr Park Dietz gave false testimony about a television episode that did not exist. The Texas Court of Appeals ruled the error may have influenced the jury.

Where Is Andrea Yates Now?

At a retrial in 2006, Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity. She was committed to a high-security psychiatric facility and later transferred to Kerrville State Hospital.

She remains there today under strict supervision. Although eligible for periodic reviews, Yates has consistently declined to seek release and continues to receive long-term psychiatric treatment.