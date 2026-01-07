Michele Reiner's final email, a message of hope and kindness sent to a death row inmate just hours before her death, has been revealed, casting a tragic light on the final moments of the famed filmmaker's wife.

The revelation comes as her son, Nick Reiner, has been taken off suicide watch in a Los Angeles jail ahead of his arraignment for the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The contrast between the mother's final act of compassion and her son's alleged violence has stunned observers.

Michele Reiner's Final, Poignant Email

Just hours before their deaths, Michele reportedly wrote a touching email to death row inmate Nanon Williams after watching a one-man stage show based on his life. Rob also joined his wife in watching Lyrics from Lockdown at the Los Angeles theatre on December 12.

While speaking with NBC News, Williams revealed that he became close to the Reiners after Rob and Michele continued to support him in their bid for freedom. Williams was devastated to learn about the passing of Rob and Michele, which he discovered after checking his state-issued tablet in prison. He immediately emailed Michele to ask if the reports were true, but he never received a response.

To Williams's surprise, he received an email from Michele, which was written on December 13. According to the New York Post, prison emails are typically delayed because they are closely scanned by security. Michele reportedly raved about the show, and she also gushed over Williams.

'We all said that we can't wait to watch it with you. And your whole family was there, it was great. I loved your mother. She is so beautiful, and I told her that she must have done something right because you turned out so well. Hope you're doing well, Love you, Michele,' she wrote.

According to reports, the Reiners were so close to the Williams family. Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy Reiner, also referred to Williams as her big brother.

Nick Reiner Taken Off Suicide Watch

Nick has just been removed from suicide watch. He is no longer required to wear a suicide prevention smock and will now don a yellow jail-issued shirt and blue trousers.

A source told People that Nick will not be removed from High Observation Housing (HOH). He will also remain in solitary confinement until further notice. Even though Nick is no longer on suicide watch, officials check on him every 15 minutes.

'He's in one of the two towers for mental health. When he leaves his cell, he is still escorted by a deputy and is still being recorded,' the source said.

Nick's arraignment will take place on Wednesday, and he is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Being Charlie

Before his death, Rob had been very open about his son's struggles with drugs and alcohol. In 2016, he directed the film Being Charlie, which is inspired by Nick's rehab stint, as well as his homelessness. Following the release of the movie, Rob and Nick said that the movie-making process became so therapeutic for them.